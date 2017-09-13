UCU's Sally Hunt elected TUC president

Sally Hunt, general secretary of the University and College Union, will be the new president of the Trades Union Congress (TUC). Ms Hunt, who will be elected later on today, will be in post for a year and preside over the TUC’s 150th Anniversary Congress in Manchester in September 2018.

She has been UCU general secretary since 2007, following the merger of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) and the National Association of Teachers in Further and Higher Education (NATFHE).

She said it was “a huge honour” to become TUC president, especially as the organisation prepared to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

