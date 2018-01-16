Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Use funding to boost apprenticeship diversity, MPs told

    Stephen Exley
    16th January 2018 at 16:30
    apprenticeship diversity
    FE
    An 'apprentice premium' could be used to target levy funding where it is most needed, the House of Commons education committee heard

    Financial incentives should be used to increase the diversity of apprentices – including an “apprentice premium”, MPs have been told.

    In an oral evidence session as part of the House of Commons education committee’s inquiry into the quality of apprenticeships and skills training today, witnesses spoke of the challenges in increasing more women and people from deprived backgrounds into apprenticeships.

    Joe Dromey, senior research fellow at the IPPR thinktank, highlighted figures from the Social Mobility Commission (SMC), that just 10 per cent of apprenticeships are taken by young people eligible for free school meals (FSM), a demographic that makes up 13 per cent of schoolchildren. 

    These young people are “less likely to be supported at school”, he told the committee. “At the moment, the public funding going into the apprenticeship system…is not sufficiently incentivising employers to take on people who may have struggled earlier in life.”

    Gender segregation

    Mr Dromey voiced support for the "apprentice premium" proposed by the Learning and Work Institute. This would mirror the Pupil Premium in schools by providing funding for disadvantaged young people who want to undertake an apprenticeship.

    This, Mr Dromey said, would involve “giving employers and-or providers more funding for taking on young people who have been on FSM, or for addressing gender segregation in certain industries, so you use that investment in a smart way to stimulate better access to apprenticeships.”

    This policy would be best operated on a local or regional level, rather than government “mandating from London”, he added.

    Apprenticeship subsidies

    Carole Easton, chief executive of the Young Women’s Trust, told the hearing that a lack of affordable childcare and high transport costs, as well as the perception of low wages, were significant barriers to more women and people from deprived backgrounds becoming apprentices.

    “We would be looking to subsidies from transport providers, or bursaries for young people who have little resources to manage living on a low salary for a period of time,” she said.

    “Sometimes apprentices lose out because they are considered by some to be in work but some to be in training, so you lose out on both counts. I think we have to be realistic and make sure there are ways of making subsidies [available] so young peope can afford to do them.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles

    11th January 2018 at 11:42

    Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister

    9th January 2018 at 16:01

    Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister

    9th January 2018 at 16:20

    Rise in universities expanding into apprenticeships

    3rd January 2018 at 18:34

    Most read

    1. 'Being a principal is exhilarating, but the job consumed, distracted and...
    2. GCSE resits: English and maths pass rates drop in November sitting
    3. Colleges face action over 'inadequate' finances
    4. Exclusive: Colleges earn £57m from international work
    5. First T levels subjects announced
    6. 'Getting students to write journals leaves them glowing with pride'
    7. Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles
    8. 'A quiet transformation in prison education is under way'
    9. Tes FE Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed
    10. Dealt a tough hand, Justine played it well

    Breaking news

    brexit scotland colleges immigration

    Let international students work after Brexit, say college leaders

    16th January 2018 at 14:27
    ESFA notice to improve finance colleges

    Colleges face action over 'inadequate' finances

    15th January 2018 at 17:52
    international colleges Esol FE

    Exclusive: Colleges earn £57m from international work

    12th January 2018 at 00:05

    GCSE resits: English and maths pass rates drop in November sitting

    11th January 2018 at 16:43

    Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles

    11th January 2018 at 11:42

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now