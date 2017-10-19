WorldSkills Abu Dhabi: Team UK claims seven medals

Team UK secured seven medals at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017 – with beauty therapist Kaiya Swain winning gold after four days of competition.

The UK’s final position in the medal table, however, will not be announced until later this evening, once the medallions of exellence - awarded to all competitors who achieved world-class standards of performance - have been presented.

Twenty-two-year old Swain, from Stone Cross, East Sussex earlier this week told Tes she had been able to set a new personal best and was happy with her performance.

On top of the WorldSkills

Silver medals were won by architectural stonemason Archie Stoke-Faiers, 22 from Uplyme, Devon, car painter Daryl Head, 21, from Swindon and visual merchandiser Catherine Abbott, 21, from Reading.

Team UK also secured three bronze medals, with plumber Dan Martins, 20, from Northampton, cabinet maker Angus Bruce-Gardner, 22, from Kendal, Cumbria, and auto repairer Andrew Gault, 20, from Cookstown, Northern Ireland, making the podium in Abu Dhabi’s du Arena this evening.

The full results, including the UK's position in the medal table, will be published later this evening on www.tes.com/FEnews.

