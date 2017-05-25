Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A work in progress

    Stephen Exley
    26th May 2017 at 00:00
    Traineeships need to be further up the political agenda and better funded if they are going to flourish

    The traineeships programme certainly got off to an ominous start. Back in 2013, Matthew Hancock, the skills minister at the time, missed a prime slot on breakfast television to promote the scheme – designed to prepare young people with the essential skills for work, apprenticeships or study – by turning up late.

    A contrite Mr Hancock later tweeted: “You’ve got to be on time for work or there [are] consequences. I’ll learn from my example.”

    Sadly, things haven’t got much better for traineeships. As our research shows, the lack of secure funding is putting off training providers from engaging with the programme – and the prospect of losing benefits is deterring potential learners. No wonder the modest number of enrollments is already dropping.

    Proposals to term traineeships as pre-apprenticeships, mooted in Labour’s manifesto, could give the scheme the higher profile – and access to additional levy funding – it needs. This approach could appeal to the Conservatives: if the 3 million apprenticeships target looks in doubt, why not call traineeships “apprenticeships” instead?

    They could still have a future, though: the Post-16 Skills Plan has built in space for traineeships as an alternative to the “transition year” for those “not ready to access a technical education route at age 16”.

    Traineeships in their current form are not working. Let’s hope the next government gives them the attention needed – or plenty more young people could end up watching breakfast TV instead of setting off to work.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. Colleges yet to embrace digital learning, report finds
    2. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. Revisiting the UK's first pre-apprentices
    5. UCU Congress: plans to 'name and shame colleges' revealed
    6. Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes seventh member
    7. College delays start time to get students 'match fit' for study
    8. Why is mental health missing from general election manifestos?
    9. New Holex chair: Adult education needs to be more "innovative" in face o...
    10. Baroness Wolf: 'Apprenticeships and degrees can never be equal'

    Breaking news

    UTCs colleges t levels

    UTCs should offer 16 to 19 education, report urges

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Number of traineeships falls for the first time

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Colleges yet to embrace digital learning, report finds

    25th May 2017 at 13:05

    Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes seventh member

    25th May 2017 at 11:01

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    25th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now