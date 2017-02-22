    Apprenticeships: we need a longer ladder

    Stephen Exley
    24th February 2017 at 00:00
    Apprenticeships supposedly represent a ‘ladder of opportunity’ but new research shows that many in deprived areas aren’t able to get on to the bottom rung

    “Ladder of opportunity”, “Get in, go far”. The push for social mobility is behind much of the rhetoric emanating from the Department for Education in relation to apprenticeships. As apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon put it back in November: “They will upskill the nation and give millions, including some of the most disadvantaged, a ladder of opportunity to high-quality jobs.”

    Spoiler alert: you’ll hear a lot more about ladders during National Apprenticeship Week. As a means of explaining social mobility, it’s a useful metaphor.

    However, it’s also a simplistic one. Is the implicit assumption – apprenticeships help people from all kinds of backgrounds into work – one we can trust? To some extent, yes: hundreds of thousands of people of all ages have completed apprenticeships in recent years, and plenty are in fulfilling careers. But who are the people who have been gaining the most?

    Groundbreaking research by Professor Peter Urwin suggests that, typically, apprentices come from less disadvantaged backgrounds than learners taking other FE courses – and, in the case of 16-18 apprentices at level 3, they tend to be “significantly more advantaged” than the population as a whole.

    This isn’t an issue on which blame can be attached to one political party

    The problem is broader than poverty, too. While the proportion of FE learners who have learning difficulties or disabilities has risen steadily over the past six years to 17 per cent, this hasn’t been mirrored in apprenticeships: the proportion of participants with learning difficulties or disabilities decreased to 8.6 per cent by 2014-15.

    This isn’t an issue on which blame can be attached to one political party; in the decade that the study covered, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives all had a hand in government.

    And while it’s important to question the extent to which apprenticeships have been a tool for social mobility thus far, that’s not to say they can’t be. The launch of the Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network this week was positive. But there’s plenty more work to be done. And Professor Urwin’s research is a reminder that, to support the hardest-to-reach learners, we need other qualifications and routes to help them climb on to the ladder in the first place.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. BTEC students face 'glass ceiling', report suggests
    2. Schools could be forced to allow colleges access to students
    3. 'Apprenticeships – looking back and forwards'
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. College staff to strike over suspended colleague
    6. Apprenticeships crucial to Northern Powerhouse, report claims
    7. Chartered College of Teaching to consider new route for FE teachers
    8. How adult education can help fight dementia
    9. Halfon launches Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network
    10. After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths

    Breaking news

    apprenticeships social mobility

    Apprentices from less deprived areas than other FE students, research finds

    24th February 2017 at 00:03

    Schools could be forced to allow colleges access to students

    23rd February 2017 at 16:10

    BTEC students face 'glass ceiling', report suggests

    23rd February 2017 at 00:02

    Apprenticeships crucial to Northern Powerhouse, report claims

    22nd February 2017 at 00:02
    Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network

    Halfon launches Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network

    21st February 2017 at 10:00

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today