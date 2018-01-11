Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Dealt a tough hand, Justine played it well

    Stephen Exley
    12th January 2018 at 00:00
    DfE
    FE
    Farewell to another education secretary, writes Tes’ FE editor. Let’s hope the next one is as friendly towards FE as Justine Greening was

    Farewell, then, Justine Greening – one of the few education secretaries in recent years to enter and leave the Department for Education with a strong reputation intact. Her policy agenda, like her speeches, was solid if unspectacular – not surprising, given the government’s wafer-thin majority and the precarious state of Theresa May’s leadership in recent months.

    Greening often seemed to be moving in the opposite direction to the prevailing winds propelling the government towards Brexit. She was educated in state schools and, of course, a sixth-form college. She initially found herself forced to support a grammar school agenda that she opposed. Then, after the PM’s calamitous misjudgement in calling an election, Greening’s stock somehow appeared to rise as her leader’s fell.

    Most significantly for the FE sector, Greening made championing technical education (in the form of the T-level qualifications, in particular) a central tenet of her time in office and a key theme of most of her public speeches – an unprecedented move in recent years.

    In November, I found myself packed into a sweltering room at the DfE for the first Skills Summit. The facilities may not have been entirely adequate, but the reason for the location was clear: Greening wanted to open the department’s doors to employers and FE providers, and ask for their help in developing the flagship post-16 qualifications. In establishing a review of level 4 and 5 technical education, she showed willingness to tackle the important, if not headline-grabbing, work necessary.

    Her social mobility action plan was also a statement of intent. Its admission that the “hard work and dedication of teachers and college leaders has not been matched by successive governments who have overlooked further education” was as striking as it was welcome.

    Greening may have been given a weak hand by political circumstances, but she played it with conviction and integrity. She will be missed by many in the FE sector. Damian Hinds has a lot to live up to.

    @stephenexley

    DfE
    FE

    Most read

    1. Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles
    2. GCSE resits: English and maths pass rates drop in November sitting
    3. FE sector sad to see Justine Greening go
    4. First T levels subjects announced
    5. Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister
    6. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    7. Comedian Alan Davies to host Tes FE Awards 2018
    8. Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister
    9. Tes FE Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed
    10. How will we force schools to open their doors to colleges?

    Breaking news

    international colleges Esol FE

    Exclusive: colleges earn £57m from international work

    12th January 2018 at 00:05

    GCSE resits: English and maths pass rates drop in November sitting

    11th January 2018 at 16:43

    Timothy attacks Greening over apprenticeship and T-level troubles

    11th January 2018 at 11:42

    Comedian Alan Davies to host Tes FE Awards 2018

    10th January 2018 at 12:24
    reshuffle government anne milton minister

    Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister

    9th January 2018 at 16:20

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now