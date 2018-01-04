Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The enemy at the gates

    Stephen Exley
    5th January 2018 at 00:00
    FE
    New legislation requiring schools to let colleges and training providers in to talk to pupils about alternative pathways is welcome, but what if headteachers don’t want to open their doors?

    1 January marked the start of a new year, but 2 January might just have signalled the beginning of a new era.

    It was the date on which a new legal duty came into force, requiring schools to open their doors to colleges and training providers, and allow them to inform students about all the options available.

    This change is thanks to the so-called “Baker Clause”, inserted by former education secretary Lord Baker into the Technical and Further Education Act 2017. It goes to the heart of one of the most acrimonious hidden disputes in the education system. That is, between schools – often keen to retain students (and funding) for their own sixth forms – and FE providers, which, as a result, are all too often denied access.

    Punitive action?

    With T levels on the way and a target of creating 3 million apprenticeship starts by 2020, the government has finally taken firm action.

    But is it firm enough? Sam Parrett, principal of London South East Colleges, has her doubts. “I am sceptical about the fact that no mechanism to enforce this legislation will be in place,” she writes (see article opposite). “What exactly will happen to schools that refuse to let their local college or technical school in?”

    The act does stipulate that the education secretary can “make provision” about access to pupils. But how often is Justine Greening going to intervene at an individual school?

    Ultimately, it appears that the Baker clause’s success will rely on the carrot rather than the stick.

    @stephenexley

    FE

    Most read

    1. Rise in universities expanding into apprenticeships
    2. Almost £3m for English and maths research still unallocated
    3. 5,000 apprentice nurses to start training this year
    4. How will we force schools to open their doors to colleges?
    5. First T levels subjects announced
    6. Total recall: helping students retrieve content
    7. Marsden: Office for Students' board is a 'missed opportunity’ for FE
    8. Tes FE Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed
    9. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    10. The enemy at the gates

    Breaking news

    colleges, research, EEF, GCSE resits

    Almost £3m for English and maths research still unallocated

    5th January 2018 at 00:04
    apprenticeships, universities, RoATP, ESFA, levy

    Rise in universities expanding into apprenticeships

    3rd January 2018 at 18:34
    nursing apprenticeship standard government hunt

    5,000 apprentice nurses to start training this year

    3rd January 2018 at 18:06
    college, FE, merger, government reform

    Bracknell and Wokingham College to merge with Activate Learning

    3rd January 2018 at 10:00
    higher education, reform, office for students

    Marsden: Office for Students' board is a 'missed opportunity’ for FE

    2nd January 2018 at 18:22

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now