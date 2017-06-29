FE’s bright sparks

One of the most interesting parts of any college visit is walking into a class and getting an insight into the realities of FE life. What is often tangible is the pride among the teaching staff in the work they do.

Most recently, visiting the Tes FE Awards overall provider of the year for 2017, South Tyneside College, I came across a number of examples of this. In between watching a drama teacher dance her socks off with a class of students on the autism spectrum, and another in the control room of their naval simulator observing a dozen students navigating the waters off Australia, we interrupted a welding demonstration to a handful of apprentices.

The lecturer proceeded to heat up metal to over 2000˚C in only a few seconds to show – with the sparks and bright flames one would expect to go with that – the process of thermic welding. His pleasure at the awe this caused among his students was evident.

There will be thousands of lecturers like him – teachers whose feeling of recognition will come from their work itself. But last week, the Education and Training Foundation announced a new Advanced Teacher Status for FE.

Recognising those FE teachers who can demonstrate a “mastery” beyond QTLS level is a crucial landmark for the sector. If we want teachers in FE to be proud of the work they do, we must make sure they can gain a status equal to their peers elsewhere. It will be a label that identifies them as the excellent educators they are.

@JBelgutay