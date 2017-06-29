Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    FE’s bright sparks

    Julia Belgutay
    30th June 2017 at 00:00
    FE
    FE teachers take pride in their finest work with students – giving them the chance to gain qualifications equal to their peers will provide recognition of the impact they often have

    One of the most interesting parts of any college visit is walking into a class and getting an insight into the realities of FE life. What is often tangible is the pride among the teaching staff in the work they do.

    Most recently, visiting the Tes FE Awards overall provider of the year for 2017, South Tyneside College, I came across a number of examples of this. In between watching a drama teacher dance her socks off with a class of students on the autism spectrum, and another in the control room of their naval simulator observing a dozen students navigating the waters off Australia, we interrupted a welding demonstration to a handful of apprentices.

    The lecturer proceeded to heat up metal to over 2000˚C in only a few seconds to show – with the sparks and bright flames one would expect to go with that – the process of thermic welding. His pleasure at the awe this caused among his students was evident.

    There will be thousands of lecturers like him – teachers whose feeling of recognition will come from their work itself. But last week, the Education and Training Foundation announced a new Advanced Teacher Status for FE.

    Recognising those FE teachers who can demonstrate a “mastery” beyond QTLS level is a crucial landmark for the sector. If we want teachers in FE to be proud of the work they do, we must make sure they can gain a status equal to their peers elsewhere. It will be a label that identifies them as the excellent educators they are.

    @JBelgutay

    FE

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. London college staff to strike over job cuts
    3. FE teachers' biggest challenges? Long hours and heavy workload
    4. Progress on social mobility too slow, commission report warns
    5. Anne Milton promises 'clarity' over apprenticeship reforms
    6. Two London colleges announce merger plans
    7. ETF launches advanced teacher status scheme
    8. Going for gold: How did colleges fare in the TEF?
    9. Collab Group unveils apprenticeship partnership with Amey
    10. 'Just 15 minutes of your time could change the FE sector'

    Breaking news

    skills devolution LGA

    LGA: skills devolution must go 'radically further and faster'

    30th June 2017 at 00:01

    FE teachers' biggest challenges? Long hours and heavy workload

    29th June 2017 at 10:32

    Progress on social mobility too slow, commission report warns

    28th June 2017 at 00:02

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    28th June 2017 at 00:01

    London college staff to strike over job cuts

    27th June 2017 at 18:26

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now