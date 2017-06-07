Five ways to get your FE students to vote

When the election was called, received wisdom told us to expect a thumping Conservative majority. Since then, the polls have narrowed considerably – with a couple of pollsters even being so bold as to predict a hung parliament. The outcome today remains far from certain.

We also know that, since the election was called, an extra two million millennials have been registered to vote. My organisation, the NUS students' union, joined up with hundreds of students’ unions to run the biggest voter registration drive in its history. Although we won’t know until the votes are cast, it’s possible that students and young people could have a serious impact on the result of this election. Some pollsters are suggesting that participation among young people may increase considerably – as high as 82 per cent in a recent poll. Students and young people may still then have a decisive say in the outcome of this election.

How considerable the youth vote is in this election may determine the attention we can gain for issues such as education funding in the next Parliament. It is imperative we do all that we can to increase that turnout. We also know from the last election that the drop in turnout is likely to come from young people in employment and students in further education, rather than students at higher education institutions. That is why we are working with colleges and other across the sector to get out the vote on polling day. Here are a few tips on increasing voter turnout among FE students.

Show how easy it is to vote

For many young people who have never voted before, the prospect of heading to a polling station can be a daunting one. Make sure to explain how easy it actually is to vote – we have produced a short guide to help. We all have busy lives, so explain that it doesn’t take long and ask specifically when they will put time aside to do it. Some people might not know where their polling station is – this handy online tool can help. Some colleges will have walking buses and transport to the polling station itself.

Don’t be afraid to offer an incentive

There is nothing wrong with offering an incentive if it gets your students to turn out on the day. Some colleges will offer badges or stickers to those that have turned out to vote. Others will be handing out treats and other freebies. Brewdog is offering a free beer to anyone who can provide evidence that they have already voted.

Make it fun

As part of our #GenerationVote campaign, we are encouraging voters to take polling station selfies and share them through social media. There’s nothing wrong with adding an element of fun into your voter turnout activities. One example that has proven popular is to hold competitions to encourage participation among different classes or groups of students.

Dispel the myths

There are many myths that often deter young people from voting. Make sure to clarify the basics: the opening hours of the polling station, where it is, and that you don’t need your polling card to vote. Some students might be estranged from their parents, and unsure whether they are registered. In these cases, it may worth helping students to contact the local authority to find out if they are eligible to vote.

Explain why this election matters

It is important that we communicate what this election will mean for our generation. Many young people are – in my view, understandably – alienated from mainstream politics. Successive governments have scrapped the Education Maintenance Allowance, reduced funding for further education, and done nothing to tackle the social barriers that provide many from accessing skills and opportunities. It is important to explain how the policies of the various parties will impact on the future of our young people. Through voting in huge numbers, our generation can decide our future for ourselves – rather than leaving it to others.