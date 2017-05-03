Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Leave us alone, now

    Stephen Exley
    5th May 2017 at 00:01
    It's been wonderful to have politicians notice further education…now could they back off for a while, please?

    I would be happy for FE to be left out of the manifestos for the upcoming election.

    Having spent the last few months lauding the fact that politicians have started to pay a bit more attention to the sector, this may come as a surprise. But now that all of the major parties have woken up to the importance of skills and apprenticeships, what the sector needs more than anything is some stability.

    As Martin Doel points out, there’s a difference between big picture policy and the details. In the case of the former, Doel argues that there seems to be a broad consensus around the need for the UK to grow its own skilled workers. As a recent report into the future of FE shows, there are plenty of people prepared to do bold and imaginative thinking to help the sector continue to progress (bit.ly/SMFFETL).

    But the devil, as ever, is in the detail. Take the example of apprenticeship funding allocations for non-levy provision. According to the AELP, its members have received allocations down by as much as 89 per cent for the rest of this calendar year following protracted delays over approving new players in the market (bit.ly/AELPwarning).

    The radio silence from the DfE over this and many other issues (using the excuse of pre-election purdah) is causing even more problems on the ground.

    At this point, a grand manifesto pledge is not what is needed. While the last thing FE needs is to be totally ignored, the best thing politicians could do would be to let the sector get on with making their plans a reality.

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. Call degree apprenticeships 'career degrees', leading head urges
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. Are colleges behaving badly with principals' pay?
    4. Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze
    5. Ofsted: London college jumps from 'inadequate' to 'good'
    6. 'QTLS can help us meet the post-Brexit skills challenge'
    7. Technical and Further Education Act becomes law
    8. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    9. Up to four million apprenticeship starts possible, AELP says
    10. UK adult skills not aligned with industry, warns OECD

    Breaking news

    a levels sixth form colleges

    Colleges block students from switching and ditching A levels

    5th May 2017 at 00:01

    UK adult skills not aligned with industry, warns OECD

    4th May 2017 at 12:47

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    4th May 2017 at 00:01

    Up to four million apprenticeship starts possible, AELP says

    3rd May 2017 at 14:29

    Call degree apprenticeships 'career degrees', leading head urges

    3rd May 2017 at 14:26

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now