    LISTEN: Tes FE Podcast – 16 January 2018

    TES reporter
    16th January 2018 at 17:49
    FE
    Association of Colleges' chief executive, David Hughes, and Sarah Simons discuss the ministerial reshuffle, colleges' international recruitment and alternative provision

    In the first Tes FE Podcast of 2018, David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, discusses news and views with Tes columnist Sarah Simons.

    The conversation focuses on the government reshuffle, FE in the international market and post-16 alternative provision. Plus, David gives some sound advice on making speedy progress with a can-do attitude: "If someone doesn't say you can't, it means you can!"

