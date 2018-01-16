LISTEN: Tes FE Podcast – 16 January 2018

In the first Tes FE Podcast of 2018, David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, discusses news and views with Tes columnist Sarah Simons.

The conversation focuses on the government reshuffle, FE in the international market and post-16 alternative provision. Plus, David gives some sound advice on making speedy progress with a can-do attitude: "If someone doesn't say you can't, it means you can!"

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn