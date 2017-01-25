    The policy cupboard is bare – so let FE fill it

    Andy Westwood
    27th January 2017 at 00:00
    Now is the time for the FE sector to sell its ideas to politicians
    Politicians are increasingly out of touch with deprived communities, but FE is on the front line and should step up with a new vision

    Have you broken any New Year’s resolutions yet? If the FE sector could have made one collective resolution, I’m guessing that it would have been to form a central part of the government’s post-Brexit policy.

    It is striking just how many politicians and commentators are hoping that vocational education can drive new global business opportunities and reconnect those losing out from long-term economic change: from Carolyn Fairbairn at the CBI to the TUC’s Frances O’Grady, and from Andrew Haldane of the Bank of England to Ukip’s Nigel Farage. It’s even common ground in prime minister Theresa May’s “economy that works for everyone” and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s “fairer society”.

    FE colleges, then, are central to at least two aspects of the UK’s post-Brexit future. The first is providing the technical and vocational training that improves life chances, and offers businesses and public services the skilled workers they need.

    FE colleges are central to the UK’s post-Brexit future

    The second is helping to find answers for the communities in which these issues are the most challenging – for the disconnected, the left behind and the angry. The places where manufacturing once dominated. Places that voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU, against the political and economic status quo. Places with few adults receiving good qualifications or children getting a good education. Places likely to be without universities.

    Colleges 'know communities'

    But places with colleges: Dudley, Mansfield, Oldham, Hartlepool and others in our industrial heartlands. Pretty much the entire English coastline, from Grimsby and Great Yarmouth to Skegness and Southend. Places where colleges are easily among the biggest institutions, with the biggest payrolls and the biggest assets.

    These are the communities for which few people know what can be done. Jared Bernstein, once a White House economist, has admitted as much about America’s rust belt. The economist John Kay and the Resolution Foundation’s Gavin Kelly have said the same about the UK. We don’t know what works in these places and we don’t have a plan.

    So what do colleges think we should be doing? They know these communities better than the rest of us. I suspect the answer isn’t GCSE resits in English and maths. Or achievement targets, more competition and a Post-16 Skills Plan. Nor is it just “proper funding” (although that’s almost certainly a part of it). Ahead of all this has to be knowledge and a vision for what would work best – and then granting colleges the autonomy and resources to get on with the job.

    Policy ideas have rarely been so thin on the ground

    We might have to wait a long time for plans from May, Corbyn or Farage. Even the most well-meaning business leaders and experts are struggling. Policy ideas have rarely been so thin on the ground. Consultations, reviews and manifestos must all be filled. But promises need to be kept.

    So here’s my suggested New Year’s resolution for FE: decide what you would do and tell people quickly. What’s your vision? What do you think we should really be doing to face up to Brexit’s challenges? It’s a big ask to come up with answers where others have failed, but the prize is a higher political profile, proper funding and greater autonomy. None of these are very likely otherwise.

    Andy Westwood is director of the University of Wolverhampton Observatory, associate vice-president for public affairs at the University of Manchester and a former government special adviser @AndyWWestwood

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Tony Robinson: 'I wasn't ready for education until I was well into my twenties'
    3. Theresa May pledges £170m for institutes of technology
    4. Esol funding falls by £100m
    5. College placements for trainee teachers 'could boost recruitment'
    6. FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals
    7. Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target
    8. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    9. 'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger
    10. Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    Breaking news

    In this week's TES Further: Could digital learning revive the appeal of apprenticeships?

    27th January 2017 at 17:13

    £1m programme announced by ETF to boost teaching and learning

    27th January 2017 at 16:37
    UCU general secretary leadership election

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    27th January 2017 at 00:02
    apprenticeships

    Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    26th January 2017 at 12:29

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today