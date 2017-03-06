    Spring Budget: Is this really fair funding for colleges?

    James Kewin
    6th March 2017 at 11:23
    FE
    Everyone should be able to benefit from a properly funded, high-quality education – whether they decide upon an academic or vocational path

    Yesterday’s pre-Budget announcement that £500 million per year will be injected into technical education from 2019 has been welcomed as fair funding for colleges. In reality, it is fair funding for some students in some colleges, and will potentially make it more difficult for young people studying academic courses in any type of institution to benefit from the additional investment they so desperately need. 

    Looking back at the Sixth Form College Association’s (SFCA) submission to the 2015 spending review, our funding campaign has enjoyed some real successes: the 16-19 funding rate protected, an improved entry process for new sixth form providers, sixth-form colleges entitled to become academies and for those that do, an end to the indefensible VAT learning tax. Of course, there is much more to do – it remains a scandal that funding for sixth-formers is 21 per cent less than the funding for 11- to 16-year-olds, 48 per cent less than the average university tuition fee and 70 per cent less than the average sixth-form fee in the independent sector.

    But increasing funding for students on technical courses without a corresponding increase for students pursuing A levels and/or applied general qualifications is as difficult to justify as the gulf in funding between 16-19 education and schools, universities and the independent sector.

    Funding disparity 'difficult to justify'

    While there is unquestionably a need to strengthen technical education in England, this should not be instead of (or at the expense of) what the Skills Plan defines as "the academic option". This is a self-defeating policy – the high-skilled economy envisaged in the government’s Industrial Strategy will be driven by scientists, technicians, engineers and others that in most cases will have followed the academic path during their sixth-form studies. Aside from the role of applied general qualifications (which are currently under review), there is a view in government that the academic option, perhaps because it is more clearly defined, is operating effectively.

    But the SFCA’s latest funding impact survey tells a different story. Two-thirds (66 per cent) of sixth-form colleges have already dropped courses as a result of funding cuts and cost increases, over a third (39 per cent) have dropped courses in modern foreign languages, and the majority (58 per cent) have reduced or removed the extracurricular activities available to students including music and drama, sport and languages.

    We also know from research commissioned by the SFCA from the UCL Institute of Education that sixth-formers in England are funded to receive much less tuition time and support than sixth-formers in other leading education systems. Students in places like Shanghai and Singapore receive twice as much tuition time, study more subjects, and in some cases can benefit from a three-year programme of study rather than two. Our sixth-formers are receiving an increasingly impoverished education that hands a competitive advantage to other nations.

    Yesterday’s announcement will have no impact on the vast majority of students in sixth-form colleges or schools as they are studying academic qualifications (as are many students in further education colleges). Despite this, ministers will no doubt point to this increased investment when responding to our representations for improved funding ahead of the Autumn Budget. So we must now work even harder to ensure that the government’s vision for post-16 education looks beyond technical education and apprenticeships. The SFCA will continue to make the case for greater investment in mainstream sixth-form education and will engage a broad coalition of organisations to support our campaign. The chancellor should make it a priority to ensure that every 16- to 19-year-old can benefit from a properly funded, high-quality education – whatever path they decide to take.

    James Kewin is deputy chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    New 'T-levels' to replace thousands of post-16 vocational qualifications

    5th March 2017 at 12:42

    Hammond to spend £500m a year on technical education reforms

    5th March 2017 at 00:03

    'Devastating' additional cut 'decimates' adult skills budget

    20th July 2015 at 18:16

    Budget: Levy on large employers to fund apprenticeships

    8th July 2015 at 14:35

    FE's future 'at risk' as sector awaits 'critical' Budget

    3rd July 2015 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Hammond to spend £500m a year on technical education reforms
    2. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    3. Sainsbury review triggers 'biggest change to post-16 education in 70 years'
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. Premier League clubs to pay £10m towards apprenticeship levy
    6. We can create opportunities for all
    7. Minorities are missing out on apprenticeships, research shows
    8. 'Delighted': FE sector welcomes additional funding for T levels
    9. Spring Budget: Is this really fair funding for colleges?
    10. Scottish lecturers vote in favour of strike action

    Breaking news

    'Delighted': FE sector welcomes additional funding for T levels

    6th March 2017 at 12:23

    Premier League clubs to pay £10m towards apprenticeship levy

    6th March 2017 at 00:03
    Spring Budget Hammond FE funding £500m

    Hammond to spend £500m a year on technical education reforms

    5th March 2017 at 00:03
    Scotland, colleges, strike

    Scottish lecturers vote in favour of strike action

    3rd March 2017 at 17:50

    In this week's TES Further: The apprentices working at Windsor Castle

    3rd March 2017 at 16:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today