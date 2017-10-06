Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    What is the true value of adult education?

    Julia Belgutay
    6th October 2017 at 17:09
    FE
    The adult education sector needs to prove its worth in financial terms if it is going to compete with other parts of the education system, Julia Belgutay writes

    Kicking off his keynote speech at the Learning and Work Institute's Setting the Agenda conference, Professor Tom Schuller made a point that resonated with me. As he approached his 40th anniversary in lifelong learning, he said, he was still making many of the same points he had been making since the beginning of his career.

    In fact, he said, a number of the slides in his presentation he had used before. Among those constants for the sector, Professor Schuller explained, were the challenges around scaling up successful smaller projects, and the chronic lack of funding support for the adult learning sector.

    Both of those, of course, are very much the case. All over the country, numerous adult learning projects are highly successful in equipping learning with crucial skills – many of them present at the conference. And according to Professor Schuller, few countries spend more than 1 per cent of their annual education budget on adult learning.

    I don’t doubt the impact that lifelong learning can have. The case studies at the conference proved that, if proof were needed. Adult learning and education can give people a better understanding of health conditions, research from the Learning and Work Institute suggest, give them better knowledge of the available treatments and more skills to manage their health. Simply put, those engaged in adult learning are better able to take care of themselves.

    Cost-benefit analysis

    Adult learning also benefits the workplace, a draft Learning and Work Institute report circulated at the conference suggests, allowing learners access to the labour market and advancement. And, according to the same report, adult learning can also benefit communities.

    So why, then, has so little changed? Why has the adult learning community not managed to win favour with successive governments to make sure it is well-funded and supported to benefit people all over the country equally? In Austria, for example, success was, according to conference speaker Gina Ebner from the European Association for the Education of Adults, at least in part due to individual ministers feeling strongly enough about the issue.

    But, actually, it seems to me another thing is also key: while we believe that adult education is beneficial, we have simply been unable to prove it is more beneficial to society and the economy than the other parts of the education sector it is in direct competition with. What has to be demonstrated, somehow, is the added value, ideally in monetary terms, of adult education, along with the opportunity cost of it not being offered.

    Hans Hindriks said the approach at a national level in the Netherlands had been based on an understanding that adult learning benefited not just the individual, but also businesses and the economy as a whole. And in one presentation at the conference, Helen Chicot from Rochdale Borough Council explained it had been able to calculate a £3.68 return on every £1 invested in its Citizens’ Curriculum through reductions in demand for high-cost services.

    This, surely, is one thing that is worth scaling up. How much does the UK benefit from adult learning? And how much would it lose if schemes across the country were unable to offer those opportunities?

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Participation in adult education continues to fall

    15th June 2017 at 12:28

    Retirement? Adult education is the key to career rejuvenation

    29th May 2017 at 08:01

    New Holex chair: Adult education needs to be more "innovative" in face of funding constraints

    23rd May 2017 at 15:34

    Rio Ferdinand: 'I'm all for adult education'

    31st March 2017 at 17:08

    How adult education can help fight dementia

    21st February 2017 at 15:13

    Most read

    1. Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed
    2. Four things we've learned about the apprenticeship levy
    3. DfE launches search for £700-a-day deputy FE commissioners
    4. Nursing apprenticeship routes to be expanded
    5. Three-year Esol waiting list caused by 'chronic underfunding'
    6. Theresa May calls for ‘first class technical education system’
    7. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    8. Esol needs oversight
    9. Robert Halfon: skills 'the defining issue facing Britain today'
    10. FE loan repayment threshold to be raised, Greening announces

    Breaking news

    Richard Atkins FE commissioner deputies

    DfE launches search for £700-a-day deputy FE commissioners

    6th October 2017 at 12:44
    Esol English for speakers of other languages

    Three-year Esol waiting list caused by 'chronic underfunding'

    6th October 2017 at 00:03

    Motivation, preparation and training: how to win a Tes FE Award

    5th October 2017 at 17:51

    Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed

    5th October 2017 at 16:20
    apprenticeship levy

    Four things we've learned about the apprenticeship levy

    5th October 2017 at 11:08

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now