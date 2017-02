Dreary January is over, half-term is within touching distance and #primaryrocks is buzzing with uplifting tweets from the wonderful world of education.

Teachers took to the popular twitter chat last night to discuss what creates positive ripples in their schools. In doing so, the tweeters shined light on the weird, wonderful and wacky lengths leaders are willing to go to to create a happy environment.

In these troubled times of funding cuts, Sats confusion and recruitment woes, nothing boosts a schools’ spirit like a bacon sandwich cooked by the head, taking part in the #cardboardchallenge or an Egyptian day.

Tweets, of course, featured food:

A4. Positivity, small words of encouragement/recognition/praise, happy children, feeling part of a team & apple crumble days! #PrimaryRocks — Katy Hadfield (@KatyHadfield) February 6, 2017

A4: Monthly staff breakfast (bacon sarnies cooked by Head) just introduced, causing quite a few positive ripples at the mo! #PrimaryRocks — MrsG (@Gozzer66) February 6, 2017

And a burning desire for that sought-after resource:

A4 : A bucket-load of flapjacks #primaryrocks or the glue stick delivery. — Bryn Goodman (@bryngoodman) February 6, 2017

Exercise can have this fortunate side effect...

A4: Top tip: Cycle to work. You won't be able to lug any more than ten books home with you to mark. #PrimaryRocks #Efficiencies — Ben Culverhouse (@Ben_Culverhouse) January 30, 2017

Teachers, the ultimate party people?

A4 @primaryrocks1 we have #fundayfridays where staff spend time relaxing together & marking parties to help each other out. #primaryrocks https://t.co/eTsXDirbIR — Wexham Court Primary (@WexhamPS) January 30, 2017

Coming to a school near you: Egypt:

A4 whole school projects/ themed days like tomorrow having Egyptian day. All school buzzing with excitement #PrimaryRocks — HelenP (@learnmesummat) February 6, 2017

Throwing the rule book out the window:

A4 No prescribed planning format. Signifies a lack of trust #primaryrocks — Mr_Beetroot (@Mr_Beetroot) January 30, 2017

Never underestimate the power of the pub:

A4: we've been trying to have an end of half term night out each time. Always good fun and something to look forward to #PrimaryRocks — Stephen Connor (@StephenConnor7) February 6, 2017

Communication is the key:

A4 & talking. 2 teacher school, my HT and I sit and talk every day. She can tell you my plans/attainment without any paperwork #PrimaryRocks — Claire M (@cj_m87) February 6, 2017

And, of course, a simple thank you goes a long way:

A4 Positivity and gratitude to staff. As (acting) SLT I try to let people know that their hard work is appreciated! #PrimaryRocks — Ben (@Mr_B_W) February 6, 2017

