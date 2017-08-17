Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A-level results 2017: 'It showed me that hard work reflects on your grades'

    Adi Bloom
    17th August 2017 at 12:26
    The 'whoopers' were first in the queue at a Bristol school this morning. But as pupils celebrated their results, teachers vented about the effects of exam reform

    It is five to nine, and pupils are lingering in the doorway. Every so often, one crosses the threshold, only to be chased back by a member of staff: A-level results' collection does not begin for another five minutes.

    The whoopers will be first in the queue,” says careers adviser Kerry Chester. “The high achievers – the ones who know they’ve got into university, and are fairly confident. The others creep in about midday. And the ones who think they’ve really ballsed up won’t turn up at all.”

    This is the post-16 centre at Cotham School, in Bristol. Overall, the school has done well this year: 99 per cent A* to E grades, 27 per cent A* to A grades and 8 per cent A*. But overall statistics are little comfort to individual students.

    “I was really worried last night,” says 18-year-old Sophie Harper. “Really, really worried. I couldn’t sleep. I was checking Twitter, and all the other people who’d got below what they’d expected and still got into university. So I was: ‘It’ll be fine; it’ll be fine.'”

    She opens her envelope. It is indeed fine, and there is much bouncing and hugging between Sophie and her friends.

    'Feeling of powerlessness'

    Even those pupils who might have been expected to sleep more easily last night are nervous. “My teachers predicted me five A*s, yes,” says Carlos Rodriguez, 18, who has just matched his teachers’ expectations, and secured a place at Cambridge to study music. “But I did ask them to predict me high grades so I’d get an interview at Cambridge.”

    He pauses. “My offer was A*, A, A, and I was quite scared that maybe I wasn’t going to get it – I’d get maybe three As or something. I was very, very stressed just after the exams, and I couldn’t sleep last night. You’ve always got those anxieties going through your mind – you get this feeling of powerlessness, when there’s nothing you can do.”

     

    And, says Cotham headteacher Jo Butler, it is not only the pupils who feel like that at times. “With all the exam reforms – it’s been huge,” she says. “So much pressure.

    “Teaching’s a stressful job, anyway, but the amount of external reform over the last few years – and GCSE reforms at the same time as A levels – it’s been huge.

    “Completely different schemes of work, completely different curriculums. Adapting your teaching to a linear curriculum. It’s a huge amount of pressure, alongside the daily pressure of coming in and teaching. There’s nothing harder. Nothing.”

    Nonetheless, assistant headteacher Aimi Potter insists that she is not stressed today. “I’d never put this down as a stressful day,” she says. “Generally speaking, it’s a really, really positive day.”

    Tears of happiness

    She points towards Suleekha Ali (pictured), who is wandering around the hall, clutching an open envelope and looking slightly dazed. The 18-year-old was expecting to achieve B, B, C; her offer from Cardiff University was B, B, B.

    “I consistently got Ds in psychology through the year,” Suleekha says. “I got one C in my mock.

    “So I tried really hard to switch my D up. Every Saturday, I’d go to the library and revise. When I had free periods, I would always stay in school, in the library. I had my B, B, B up on the wall. I was, ‘I will reach that; I will reach that.'”

    In fact, Suleekha exceeded her own expectations, achieving A, B, B. The A grade was in psychology. “It was shocking,” she says. “I was shocked when I opened the envelope. I was so happy – I teared up. In May, I still had a D in psychology.

    “Now it’s showed me that hard work reflects on your grades.”

    Ms Potter says that it is seeing the successes of pupils like Suleekha that makes the day pleasurable for her.

    “I think that people like to know how many kids get into Oxbridge, and how many A*s we got,” she says. “But that isn’t all the story. Some of our biggest successes are C grades, because those are the kids who’ve really grafted.” 

    For all the latest news and views on A-level results day, please visit our specialist A-level results hub

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    A-level results 2017: Six key points

    17th August 2017 at 09:30

    A-level results 2017: Top A* grades reach record high - but drop in reformed subjects

    17th August 2017 at 09:30

    Results day: 'When everyone forgets that it was the student who sat the exam – not the teacher'

    17th August 2017 at 10:56

    A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

    17th August 2017 at 11:13

    'The experience of students taking the new A levels and GCSEs does not seem a priority for ministers or exam boards'

    16th August 2017 at 17:20

    Most read

    1. 'Bored' teachers sign up to cheat on partners during holidays
    2. Teachers 'lose thousands of pounds' because of benefits changes
    3. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    4. A-level results 2017: Top A* grades reach record high - but drop in refo...
    5. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    6. Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test
    7. How to celebrate a good A-level and GCSE results day
    8. 'Teaching is for humans who know they’re human – this is all too easy to...
    9. A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As
    10. How to encourage 'active' good behaviour

    Breaking news

    Exam results day

    LIVE: A-level results day

    17th August 2017 at 14:45
    Donald Trump

    A-level results 2017: Politics entries surge by 12.8 per cent

    17th August 2017 at 14:35
    Malala

    A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

    17th August 2017 at 11:13
    Music

    A-level results 2017: Decline in entries for arts and languages 'makes mockery of social mobility claims'

    17th August 2017 at 10:47
    AS levels

    A-level results 2017: AS entries plummet as schools abandon 'decoupled' qualifications

    17th August 2017 at 09:45

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now