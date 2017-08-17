A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at the University of Oxford after achieving three As at A level.

Ms Yousafzai, 20, tweeted a screenshot of the confirmation that she will study philosophy, politics and economics at the university.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

Earlier this year, she told a conference that she had received an offer, which was conditional on achieving three As at A-Level, but did not reveal the institution.

Ms Yousafzai narrowly avoided death in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistani Taliban in revenge for her outspoken campaigning over girls' rights to an education.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, tweeted:

My heart is full of gratitude. We are grateful to Allah & thank u 2 al those who support @Malala 4 the grand cause of education @MalalaFund https://t.co/Cgro6vpPXV — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) August 17, 2017

Assassination attempt

Ms Yousafzai began writing a blog for the BBC in early 2009 about her life under Taliban occupation in north-west Pakistan and promoting education for girls in the Swat Valley.

But her campaign angered local militants and she was shot in the head during an assassination attempt while taking the bus to school.

She was treated at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and made the city her home, going on to study at Edgbaston High School in 2013.

Two years ago, Ms Yousafzai received six A*s and four As during her GCSEs.

The grades included A*s in maths, biology, chemistry and physics, and As in history and geography.

She also got an A* in religious studies and a maths IGCSE, as well as As in English language and literature.

In 2014 she became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and her campaign for children's rights to education across the world has involved her addressing the United Nations on the issue.

Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of the Guardian newspaper who is now principal of the university's Lady Margaret Hall – where Ms Yousafzai will be studying – tweeted a welcome:

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook