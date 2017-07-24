Register
    A-Level Results Day 2017: All you need to know

    Tes Reporter
    19th July 2017 at 19:00
    When is A-level results day 2017? 

    17 August is A-level results day.

    8 August is A-level results day in Scotland. 

    • Students will be able to collect their results from their school or college in the morning, usually from 10am.
    • Those who are unable to collect their results in person can request to receive them via email. These will be available from 8am.
    • Uncollected A2 results will be sent out by post.

     

    A-Level Results Day 2017: key dates

    • 5 July - Clearing opens

    Clearing vacancies will be displayed in the UCAS search tool. 

    • 13 July – University/college decisions due on applications submitted by 30 June

    If you applied by 30 June and are waiting for decisions, universities and colleges will decide whether or not they’ll make you an offer by now (otherwise those choices are automatically made unsuccessful).

    • 17 August - A-level results released

    • 31 August - Remaining offer conditions must be met and Adjustment ends

    The deadline for any remaining conditions to be met – otherwise the university or college might not accept you.

    Adjustment ends (Adjustment is a chance for you to reconsider where and what to study. If you've met and exceeded conditions for your firm choice, you can look for an alternative course. Find alternative courses here). 

    • 20 September - Final deadline for 2017 entry applications

    This is the last date you can submit applications to 2017 entry courses. Applications must arrive at UCAS by 18:00 (BST). 

    • 23 October – Last date to add clearing choices and for final decision from universities and colleges

    For all the latest news and views on A-level results day, please visit our specialist A-level results hub. 

