Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A levels: Private schools outperform similar state schools on pupil progress

    Martin George
    14th August 2017 at 15:50
    Analysis runs counter to findings of analysis by former Department for Education adviser

    Private schools achieve “slightly higher” value added scores at A level than state schools whose pupils have similar expected results, new research has found.

    The findings run counter to an analysis that last week suggested that pupils at top comprehensive schools make better progress than those at the highest-performing independent schools.

    That research, by Tom Richmond, a former senior policy adviser at the Department for Education, was labelled “misleading” by independent schools.

    They said their pupils’ high GCSE performance limited the amount of progress they could demonstrate, even if they achieved top A-level scores.

    Now, in a blog for Education Datalab, Dave Thomson, chief statistician at the Fischer Family Trust, has also calculated the progress made by A-level students at top state and independent schools.

    However, his method takes into account a range of factors such as pupils' prior attainment, the subjects they study at A level, and whether or not the school is in London.

    Mr Thomson selected the 141 state schools with the same range of "expected average point score" per A-level entry as the 10 top state schools used by Mr Richmond, and compared them with the 305 private schools with the same range of expected APS per entry.

    He found that these independent schools had an A-level value added score of 0.15, while that of the state schools was 0.03.

    He wrote: “In fact, very similar results are produced when the state schools are matched to independent schools on the basis of expected A-level results, number of students, mean number of A levels per student and whether or not the school is in London.

    “At the risk of being a killjoy, it seems that independent schools do tend to achieve slightly higher value-added scores than state schools where expected results are similar.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Number of private schools judged 'inadequate' has tripled

    20th July 2017 at 13:21

    Tories say at least 100 private schools must sponsor academies

    18th May 2017 at 13:32

    Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-level pupil progress

    11th August 2017 at 06:02

    Independent schools ask taxpayer to help them fund 10,000 free places for 'lower income' families

    9th December 2016 at 09:46

    Most read

    1. 'The new GCSE grades just signal more overly-politicised and largely poi...
    2. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    3. A-level results day 2017: Boys could rival girls for top grades
    4. Durand Academy's special measures Ofsted report quashed by the High Court
    5. Looking back on A-level results day
    6. It’s impossible to compare GCSE results, so don’t try
    7. What’s the best path to take for your primary reading strategy?
    8. Exclusive: 'Secret shopper’ pupils sent to ‘spy’ on teachers
    9. 'It’s no longer good enough to do what’s right in your school: you must ...
    10. Poor pupils choosing 'less suitable' A levels for entry to elite univers...

    Breaking news

    Sir Greg Martin, chair of governors at Durand Academy.

    Durand: DfE pushing on with termination of funding despite High Court quashing Ofsted report

    14th August 2017 at 17:13
    oxbridge state school pupils continue to rise

    More than half of last year's Oxbridge entrants came from state schools

    14th August 2017 at 15:38
    teachers need to be aware of left handed children

    Left-handed children 'penalised' by lack of support at school

    14th August 2017 at 11:07
    Ann Maguire

    Family of murdered teacher Ann Maguire lose legal battle to have pupils' evidence heard

    14th August 2017 at 10:51
    University

    As few as one in 20 born in poorest areas go to university

    14th August 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now