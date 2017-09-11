Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week

    Eleanor Busby
    11th September 2017 at 15:18
    Many of the schools seizing this new freedom, provided by President Emmanuel Macron, are in rural areas

    Almost a third of primary schools in France are set to return to a four-day week this month.  

    The move comes after local authorities in France were given the freedom to choose between a four-day school week and a four-and-a-half-day week from the start of the academic year.

    According to the ministry of education, which confirmed the change this summer, 31.8 per cent of schools have opted for a four-day week – covering 28.7 per cent of primary school pupils.

    In 2008 then president Nicolas Sarkozy introduced the four-day school week for primary schools – and many opted for a rest day on Wednesdays.

    Cities cautious about taking a rest day 

    But in 2013 his successor, François Hollande, reinstated a four-and-a-half day school week.

    It is mainly rural areas that have decided to seize this new freedom brought in by new president Emmanuel Macron’s government from this month – although a number of cities have also returned to a four-day week, such as Nice and Cannes.

    It has been reported that other major cities wishing to return to the four-day week, such as Marseille, plan to wait until next year to make any changes.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Heads warn budget cuts could mean schools going down to a four-day week

    2nd October 2016 at 10:35

    Future of the French exchange threatened by terrorism and 'increasing bureaucracy'

    16th January 2017 at 13:38

    Anti-terror measure allowing French pupils to smoke in school is banned

    26th April 2016 at 13:01

    French to focus on creativity and group work in response to Pisa rankings, minister says

    22nd January 2016 at 10:09

    France looks to UK Prevent strategy in battle to tackle extremism among pupils

    25th January 2016 at 06:00

    Most read

    1. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    2. Why I banned marking in primary maths
    3. Rebuild confidence in new staff suffering from ‘PTSD’
    4. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    5. Exclusive: Ofsted to use 'strong pass' of GCSE grade 5 to judge schools
    6. 'In this time of a teacher supply crisis, an unwelcome atmosphere is a m...
    7. Nick Gibb: Arts are excluded from EBacc so pupils can 'specialise in dif...
    8. Why we need to scrap pupils’ target grades
    9. 'I ended up taking an overdose – all because of a false accusation by a ...
    10. ‘Too many schools have forgotten that fun is crucially important’

    Breaking news

    Average teacher received 'paltry' 0.6% pay rise last year

    11th September 2017 at 18:12
    pollution level high says charity

    Nearly 1,000 schools blighted by harmful and illegal pollution

    11th September 2017 at 17:28
    Justine Greening Education Questions

    Greening jeered over response to failed Wakefield City Academies Trust

    11th September 2017 at 17:19
    nao_robot_robocup_2016_0.jpg

    Machines 'will replace teachers within 10 years'

    11th September 2017 at 12:32
    science teachers more likely to leave

    Science teachers are more likely to quit, research shows

    11th September 2017 at 10:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now