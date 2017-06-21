Academies have failed as ‘battering ram for high standards’, argues leading education academic

The academies programme has not succeeded as the “battering ram for high standards” which it was envisaged to be, a leading academic will say tonight.

Professor Becky Francis, director of the University College London Institute of Education, will say that while some academy trusts have achieved “outstanding successes”, the overall programme has so far failed to realise its potential.

She is also expected to say that academisation was weakened in the early years of the coalition government by a focus on “quantity rather than quality” and inadequate Department for Education checks.

Delivering a lecture to the Cambridge Whitehall Group this evening, Professor Francis will say that academisation “energised” the school system and the “outstanding successes” of some trusts is a “testament to what can be achieved”.

"But it is important to be honest and recognise that this has not been the case across the board,” she will add.

“Looking at results produced by the DfE as well as by the Education Policy Institute and Sutton Trust [thinktanks], academies cannot overall be viewed as fulfilling their role as a ‘battering ram for high standards’, as envisaged by Lord Adonis.”

Lord Adonis was the architect of the Labour government’s academies programme. He described the policy as a “battering ram for high standards” in an interview with The Independent in 2011.

Chain reaction

In her lecture, Professor Francis will look at the evolution of the academies programme, from its launch in 2002 to the present day.

She will argue that the “explosion of academisation” when Michael Gove was education secretary resulted in “the prioritisation of quantity rather than quality”.

This meant academy sponsors “were not subject to rigorous checks of effectiveness” and their achievements were not properly monitored before they were handed further schools. Rapid growth of chains, occasionally “reaching into diverse geographical areas”, resulted in some performing poorly and having their academies removed and rebrokered.

But while Professor Francis will argue there was “naivety” about academisation, she will also say that claims by academy opponents that they would herald privatisation have also “proved unfounded”.

She will conclude by saying that “academies have potential, but that potential has not yet been realised”. Struggling schools and MATs need support to improve and more needs to be done to learn from the most effective chains, she will add.

