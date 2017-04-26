Academy trusts could engage parents by offering discounted flights, former Eton head suggests

Schools that offer “thank yous” to parents – such as reduced flight prices – can help improve engagement, the former head of Eton College has said.

Tony Little told an audience of private school heads today: "There are school systems now aiming at achieving, on paper at least, neutral fees.

"That is to say, the amount of benefits you can derive, and by benefits I mean reduced flights on a particular airline, or whatever it might be, that the amount of benefit matches or exceeds, the fee that they are paying in the first place."

After his talk he told journalists that it would be difficult for individual schools to offer these schemes - but suggested a group of schools, like a large multi-academy trust, could award such benefits.

"It is a question of scale," Mr Little, now chief academic officer for the GEMS private school chain said. "An individual school would be more pushed to do anything.

"But a big group of schools - or a type of school - might well be able to do that. It is an interesting thought whether a large academy trust... maybe there is a big academy trust in the UK doing something similar. It would be worth finding out wouldn't it?"

He said: "When you want to create this big sense of community, one way to achieve that is to say thank you. Thank you for being part of this particular community of schools.

"And there is now a move by some schools to find ways, as it were, to give something material back. For those who want it."

Mr Little said he was not aware of any UK schools currently operating such schemes, but said schools in the Middle East had been looking at the benefits.

"I'm sufficiently old-fashioned to think this is appalling, tacky and absolutely why should we go there, but it kind of works, people like it," he told a meeting of the Headmasters' and Headmistresses Conference (HMC), which represents independent school leaders.

"Particularly if it's seen as building a parental community - it's something you have because you're engaged in this community, rather than a bare-faced marketing exercise."

He said some of the other methods that overseas schools had used to develop parental engagement included:

Sending a school development plan with times and dates - on one side of A4 - to all parents with details of a town hall meeting

Display a list of things that had changed at the school following surveys with parents

Allowing teenagers to attend town hall meetings with the school and the parents

Using more sophisticated measures of satsifaction to generate conversations with parents and students

Setting out from the start - in contracts with the school - how much the parents should be engaging

"What I am seeing around the world, particularly in international schools, is a sharp awareness of the necessity of engaging parents that I don't think we have yet come to appreciate or understand," Mr Little added. "There is a new wave of expectation.

"British independent schools, for generations, have been able to live off a set of shared assumptions. Which haven't really changed a huge amount. And we're entering a world of huge change where, those assumptions, need really clear explanation."

Responding to the reduced flights idea, Rosemary Taylor, northern editor of the Good Schools Guide, said: “I think it is a very un-British thing to do.

"It is a different thing in the overseas market which tends to be much more commercial. Here it doesn’t sit very comfortably with us. It feels gimmicky."

A poll, of nearly 500 parents, released by HMC today found that 28 per cent of parents want more help from schools to manage their childrens' social lives and relationships.

Bernard Trafford, chair of HMC’s wellbeing group and head of the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle, said many senior schools are noticing "more parents asking for advice about helping their children to navigate the increasingly complex world of online and offline relationships.

He added: “We are responding by offering expert talks and parental workshops, we’re developing materials and we’re working with state schools to share as widely as possible what we find.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook