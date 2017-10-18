Register
    'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding SEND pupils

    Adi Bloom
    18th October 2017 at 11:00
    send, sen, special educational needs and disabilities, ofsted, inspection, inspectors, report, exclusions
    Today's Ofsted report also says that pupils with SEND have a much poorer experience of education than their peers

    An “alarming number” of parents have said that their schools are using unofficial exclusions as a means of dealing with pupils with special educational needs, a new Ofsted report says.

    These illegal exclusions have been used as a behaviour-management policy, in addition to fixed-term exclusions, the schools inspectorate has said.

    In its report into local-area special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) inspections, published today, Ofsted said: “School leaders had used unofficial exclusions too readily to cope with children and young people who have SEND.

    "Across nearly all local areas inspected, an alarming number of parents said that some school leaders asked them to take their children home… It is illegal.”

    'Poorer experience'

    Inspectors also reported that pupils with SEND were excluded, absent or missing from school much more frequently than their peers. Even in areas where the SEND code of practice was well-implemented, school leaders did not have appropriate plans to deal with the levels of exclusions for these pupils, Ofsted said.

    In fact, inspectors concluded that, overall, pupils with SEND “had a much poorer experience of the education system than their peers.

    “Too often, local-area leaders were not clear how their actions were improving outcomes for those children and young people identified as needing SEND support.”

