Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Almost one in five children with SEND unhappy with their secondary school

    Helen Ward
    19th July 2017 at 14:54
    Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) more than twice as likely to be unhappy with school than those without SEND

    Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are significantly more likely to be unhappy at secondary school than other children, new DfE-funded research has found.

    Almost one in five (19 per cent) children with SEND are unhappy with their school compared to just 7 per cent of children without SEND, say researchers at City, University of London.

    The research also found a link between having SEND and psychological difficulties – such as conduct problems or hyperactivity.

    A quarter – 25 per cent – of children have a high level of difficulties compared to 11 per cent of other children, according to the findings, although the researchers pointed out that there was an overlap with some children who had a SEND diagnosis due to psychological problems.

    Researchers analysed data from 1,600 children, including 299 with SEND, to find out how having SEND influenced children’s happiness once other characteristics, such as being from a poorer family, had been taken into account. The data was collected in 2012-13.

    “Children with SEND may experience their school and family life in a way that is distinct from those without SEND, for instance, they may be at a greater risk of being bullied, or being excluded from school – factors which themselves can reduce wellbeing and lead to disadvantage in later life,” the researchers Matt Barnes and Eric Harrison concluded.

    They added: “More generally, the distinct experiences of children with SEND inside and outside the educational system raise pressing issues for policy and research.”

    A separate report, also published today by the Department for Education, has highlighted some of the barriers schools faced in supporting students with SEND.

    The survey of 219 staff in 1,566 schools and colleges between January and March 2017 highlighted a range of problems, including insufficient time for teachers and teaching assistants to plan together; teaching assistants being moved from class to class; difficulties in finding or affording external support in the local area, and having to wait a long time for external support.

    The report comes after an international survey of children’s wellbeing found that 15-year-olds in England were among the unhappiest in the world, coming 38th out of 48 countries.

    The Students’ Well-Being report from the Programme for International Student Assessment found that children in the UK were more worried about tests than those in almost all other countries.

    Around 12 per cent of pupils in primary school and 10 per cent of pupils in secondary school are on SEN support – these are children who need additional help but who do not have an Education, Health and Care Plan (the replacement for statements of SEND).

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Three tips for improving your SEND provision

    14th July 2017 at 00:00
     

    SEND education ‘too dependent on teaching assistants’, researchers say

    30th June 2017 at 00:01

    By the numbers: Younger SEND children ‘get better support’

    21st April 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    2. 'I am overweight, plain and in a wheelchair. Some think that makes me un...
    3. 'I throw fun out of the window at the end of the school year – I set tim...
    4. Behind the £1.3bn school funding headlines: Tes answers your questions a...
    5. IFS: Greening's funding pledge amounts to 'real-terms cut over four years'
    6. 'We must remember to take time to stop and stare, to notice the beauty a...
    7. Exclusive: Justine Greening confirms 90 per cent EBacc target to be push...
    8. Teachers more critical of Ofsted the longer they have been in the job, s...
    9. Schools to get a £1.3 billion funding boost
    10. GCSE reforms risk losing 'real substance of education', Ofsted boss says

    Breaking news

    EBacc has not caused drop in entries to GCSE arts subjects, DfE claims

    19th July 2017 at 17:56
    Hundreds of academy trusts filed their accounts late.

    Fraud, asbestos and a spike in complaints revealed by Education Funding Agency accounts

    19th July 2017 at 17:37
    exclusions, guidance, dfe, department for education, government, teachers, parents, behaviour, clarity

    Government rejects calls to strengthen advice on excluding SEND students

    19th July 2017 at 17:14
    books, reading, survey, holidays, teachers, reading habits, literacy

    SURVEY: What books will you be reading this summer?

    19th July 2017 at 17:01
    re, religious education, schools, humanists, sacre, high court, case, discrimination

    Exclusive: Humanists to argue in court for place on RE councils

    19th July 2017 at 16:37

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now