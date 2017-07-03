Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Anti-extremism drive risks 'stigmatising' Muslim pupils

    TES reporter
    3rd July 2017 at 11:02
    british values risk stigmatising muslim pupils
    School staff feel confident about their Prevent duty, but there is "widespread discomfort" about focus on "British values"

    There are concerns among school staff that a government anti-extremism initiative risks stigmatising Muslim pupils, research has found.

    A new study suggests that while school and college staff are largely confident about their duties under the Prevent initiative, there are fears about the impact on certain groups of youngsters.

    It also reveals there is "discomfort" about the requirement to promote fundamental British values, such as tolerance and democracy, particularly the labelling of these values as "British".

    The Prevent strategy, introduced two years ago, requires authorities such as schools, colleges, prisons and health professionals to refer any concerns or suspicions they have about individuals as part of attempts to stop people being radicalised and drawn into terrorism.

    The initiative covers all forms of extremism, such as far-right or Islamist.

    The small-scale study by the universities of Coventry, Durham and Huddersfield was based on in-depth interviews with about 70 education professionals across 14 schools in West Yorkshire and London, and eight council-level Prevent workers, as well as a national poll of 225 school and college staff.

    It found that, in general, there was no widespread opposition to Prevent, with staff feeling confident about their responsibilities to refer any concerns, understanding it is part of school or college safeguarding duties.

    But there were concerns that Prevent can make Muslim pupils feel "singled out".

    "We found widespread - and in some cases very acute - concerns about increased stigmatisation of Muslim students," the study says, adding that many of those interviewed also said they and their colleagues were working to ensure the duty does not have an effect in students.

    It also says a small number of those questioned argued the responsibilities put on schools and colleges by Prevent "might, in fact, be counter-productive to the prevention of extremism - either because they might lead to Muslim students withdrawing from sharing concerns and questions with staff due to feelings that they are being singled out for more attention and scrutiny, or because they might more generally stoke feelings of being marginalised by the state and society".

    In terms of British values, the study says: "We found widespread discomfort and uncertainty around the focus on the specifically British nature and content of these values."

    Lead researcher Dr Joel Busher, of Coventry University, said: "Approaching Prevent as part of safeguarding appears largely to have been accepted by schools and colleges, and has helped to foster fairly widespread confidence about the duty.

    "However, linking the duty to the promotion of 'fundamental British values' - and in particular the pressure on schools and colleges to emphasise the 'Britishness' of these values - is often seen as more problematic."

    He added: "Widespread and sometimes acute concerns about possible feelings of stigmatisation among Muslim students highlight an urgent need for systematic evaluation of how, if at all, the Prevent duty has impacted on student experiences."

    Comments

    Related Content

    Scottish schools refer just 16 pupils to Prevent scheme

    7th April 2017 at 00:01
     

    Teachers 'consider referring children on anti-badger-cull marches to Prevent programme', MP claims

    1st February 2017 at 18:20

    Why the Prevent anti-terror agenda only stifles debate

    13th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    2. 'Teachers don't need flashy wellbeing schemes, they just need a humble s...
    3. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    4. Greening 'demands £1bn' to protect school funding
    5. TES talks to…Alison Oliver
    6. Four questions to ask yourself about classroom innovation
    7. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    8. Academy chain reprimanded for chief executive's 78 nights at four-star h...
    9. 'The primary assessment system is an endless anxiety merry-go-round, dri...
    10. 'Successive governments giving so much credence to meaningless data has ...

    Breaking news

    lateness, fines, behaviour, fixed penalty notice, parents, children, schools, local authority, dfe, department for education

    Government backs councils' decision to fine parents for pupils' lateness

    3rd July 2017 at 20:04
    letter_writing.jpg

    Thousands of heads write to MPs calling for more school funding

    3rd July 2017 at 18:00
    Pay cap

    Teaching union calls on Greening to give review body permission to bust pay cap

    3rd July 2017 at 17:28
    stressed headteachers

    Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths

    3rd July 2017 at 14:43
    simon lebus to step down

    Chief executive of Cambridge Assessment group to step down

    3rd July 2017 at 13:23

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now