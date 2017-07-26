Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Attainment gap for 'long-term disadvantaged' pupils is getting worse, study shows

    Martin George
    26th July 2017 at 16:38
    New research has highlighted the attainment gap for long-term disadvantaged pupils.
    DfE
    Research finding comes despite focus from the government and Ofsted on pupil-premium children

    The attainment gap between children who are "long-term disadvantaged" and their peers has been growing in recent years, new research reveals.

    The finding, published by Education Datalab this afternoon, highlights the challenge facing schools as they are asked to improve the performance of children eligible for the pupil premium.

    The research examines the academic results of children who are eligible for the pupil premium: those who have been entitled to claim free school meals (FSM) at least once in the past six years.

    The researchers separated these children into four groups, depending on how long they had been eligible for free school meals, and looked at how their average grade in GCSE subjects compared with the national average in each year since 2008.

    They found that all four groups have been below the national average in each year, but only the group of those who had been eligible for FSM the longest – dubbed the "long-term disadvantaged" – had seen their attainment gap widen.

    Education Datalab associate research fellow Mike Treadaway wrote: “Although attainment has been improving for some groups – those FSM-eligible for less than 60 per cent of their time in schools – the improvement has been small for pupils who were FSM-eligible for between 60 per cent and 90 per cent of the time.

    “And for pupils who were FSM-eligible on almost every occasion the school census is taken (90 per cent or more of the time), their attainment, relative to the national average, has actually been falling.”

    In 2008, attainment of this latter group was similar to children who had been FSM-eligible for 30-60 per cent of the time, and the 60-90 per cent of the time pupils.

    However, the disadvantage gap for the 30-60 per cent group started to narrow from 2008, while that for the 60-90 group started to narrow in 2010.

    In contrast, the gap between the long-term disadvantaged and the national average started to grow in 2010.

    The government gives primary schools an extra £1,320, and secondaries £935, for each pupil who has been eligible for the free schools meals in the past six years, and Ofsted inspectors are told to “take particular account of the progress made by disadvantaged pupils from their starting points”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers' 'exceptional work' praised at Pupil Premium Awards

    29th June 2017 at 18:09

    25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity bites

    20th April 2017 at 11:43

    A third of headteachers using pupil premium to plug budget shortfalls

    12th April 2017 at 00:03

    Ofsted's blog: Lorna Fitzjohn, Regional Director West Midlands, on her presentation on Ofsted and the pupil premium

    Most read

    1. 'It's tempting': UK teachers respond to decision by US schools to reintr...
    2. Growth mindset does not predict academic achievement, study finds
    3. ‘Too often teachers react to the arrival of the summer holidays with an ...
    4. 'In a time of austerity, schools should cut bloated senior leadership te...
    5. Free school that entered no Year 11 pupils for GCSEs is put in special m...
    6. 'My teacher training was firmly rooted in Progressive ideology – and it ...
    7. Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise
    8. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…
    9. Durand Academy demands High Court quashes 'glaringly perverse' Ofsted re...
    10. Almost three-quarters of public think teachers work too hard, survey shows

    Breaking news

    Hiring

    New regional schools commissioner announced for the South West

    26th July 2017 at 16:29
    GCSE reforms

    £380,000 of public money spent on explaining GCSE reforms – including numerical grades

    26th July 2017 at 14:02
    Route 39 Academy did not enter any of its year 11 pupils into GCSE exams this summer.

    Free school that entered no Year 11 pupils for GCSEs is put in special measures

    26th July 2017 at 12:22
    Labour has highlighted the increasing number of unqualified teachers.

    Number of unqualified teachers rises 62 per cent since 2012

    26th July 2017 at 00:02
    Durand Academy.

    Durand Academy demands High Court quashes 'glaringly perverse' Ofsted report

    25th July 2017 at 18:14

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now