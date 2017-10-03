Bids open for new Scottish teacher training programme

The Scottish government has today gone out to tender for a new route into teaching worth £300,000.

The new route should focus on attracting high-quality graduates and those with degrees considering a career change, the tender states. It adds that the route must be “genuinely new and distinct and not simply a minor re-working or extension of the existing Scottish Initial Teacher Education (ITE) programmes”.

“Accordingly, the programme must have outstanding and distinctive features setting it apart from other forms of ITE,” the tender says.

The estimated total value of the tender is £250,000 plus VAT. The contract will run for more than two and a half years, with delivery beginning in January next year and ending in August 2020.

The move – announced by the education secretary John Swinney this afternoon, as part of a statement to parliament on the progress of his school reforms – comes as Scotland continues to grapple with teacher shortages, which are particularly acute in rural parts of the country and in subject areas such as science and maths.

Teacher training controversy

However, the new route is highly controversial because it means organisations other than universities – including fast-track teacher training body, Teach First, which places teachers in schools in England after a 25-day summer school – could deliver teacher education in Scotland.

Mr Swinney has stressed any organisation bidding to set up a new route will have to partner with a university and have their programme accredited by the General Teaching Council for Scotland, but Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, believes the new routes could dilute standards of teacher professionalism.

An emergency motion to the EIS teaching union's annual general meeting in Perth earlier this year, which said the EIS would “campaign against any proposals that would reduce the current balance between academic and practical placements” in initial teacher education, received unanimous backing.

EIS education convener Susan Quinn said the union was not opposed to alternative paths into teaching, but it was “simply absurd” to suggest someone could be put in a classroom after five weeks’ training and raise attainment.

Announcing that bids were open for the new route, Mr Swinney said that it was vital that "all teacher education programmes were of the highest quality".

