Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Bids open for new Scottish teacher training programme

    Emma Seith
    3rd October 2017 at 17:16
    John Swinney announces bids open for new route into teaching to address shortage of classroom staff
    The new route into the profession must be 'genuinely new and distinct' and attract 'high-quality graduates' and career changers, says tender

    The Scottish government has today gone out to tender for a new route into teaching worth £300,000.

    The new route should focus on attracting high-quality graduates and those with degrees considering a career change, the tender states. It adds that the route must be “genuinely new and distinct and not simply a minor re-working or extension of the existing Scottish Initial Teacher Education (ITE) programmes”.

    “Accordingly, the programme must have outstanding and distinctive features setting it apart from other forms of ITE,” the tender says.

    The estimated total value of the tender is £250,000 plus VAT. The contract will run for more than two and a half years, with delivery beginning in January next year and ending in August 2020.

    The move – announced by the education secretary John Swinney this afternoon, as part of a statement to parliament on the progress of his school reforms – comes as Scotland continues to grapple with teacher shortages, which are particularly acute in rural parts of the country and in subject areas such as science and maths.

    Teacher training controversy

    However, the new route is highly controversial because it means organisations other than universities – including fast-track teacher training body, Teach First, which places teachers in schools in England after a 25-day summer school – could deliver teacher education in Scotland.

    Mr Swinney has stressed any organisation bidding to set up a new route will have to partner with a university and have their programme accredited by the General Teaching Council for Scotland, but Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, believes the new routes could dilute standards of teacher professionalism.

    An emergency motion to the EIS teaching union's annual general meeting in Perth earlier this year, which said the EIS would “campaign against any proposals that would reduce the current balance between academic and practical placements” in initial teacher education, received unanimous backing.

    EIS education convener Susan Quinn said the union was not opposed to alternative paths into teaching, but it was “simply absurd” to suggest someone could be put in a classroom after five weeks’ training and raise attainment.

    Announcing that bids were open for the new route, Mr Swinney said that it was vital that "all teacher education programmes were of the highest quality".

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Weekend Read: Where next for Teach First?

    29th September 2017 at 15:02

    Exclusive: I’ll improve Teach First retention by tackling burnout, says Hobby

    29th September 2017 at 00:02

    Primary, secondary – the new breed will teach both

    15th September 2017 at 00:00
     

    Sturgeon outlines plans for 'most radical change' to Scotland's schools since devolution

    5th September 2017 at 18:16

    Most read

    1. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    2. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    3. Progress 8: What you need to know
    4. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    5. Emotion coaching: a behaviour strategy that’s not as fluffy as it sounds
    6. Justine Greening reveals plans for 'English hubs', literacy in early yea...
    7. Ofsted: A rethink on lesson observations, and eight other plans revealed...
    8. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    9. 'It is time to stop dumbing down vocabulary in primary maths'
    10. Social mobility: 'We must end this obsession with working class gentrifi...

    Breaking news

    Nick Gibb

    Policy-makers 'put too much pressure on heads to pass floor standards' - Nick Gibb

    3rd October 2017 at 20:24
    Prime Minister Theresa May

    Prime minister accused of 'scapegoating' teachers over inequality in schools

    3rd October 2017 at 17:58
    curious incident of the dog in the night-time, funding, cuts, schools, drama, arts, national theatre

    The Curious Incident of the West End play touring schools

    3rd October 2017 at 17:52
    schools should have qi boot camps says john lloyd

    Schools should try out 'QI boot camps', creator of TV quiz show says

    3rd October 2017 at 16:59
    Schools minister Nick Gibb said promotion opportunities in schools mean now is a good time to join the teaching profession.

    Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'

    3rd October 2017 at 15:08

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now