Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Biggest academy chain in the country has financial warning lifted

    Will Hazell
    7th July 2017 at 16:27
    Financial notice to improve
    Largest academy chain in the country, Academies Enterprise Trust, has financial notice to improve lifted three years after it was imposed

    The largest multi-academy trust in the country has had its financial notice to improve lifted by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

    In a letter to the Academies Enterprise Trust, the ESFA said it had lifted the notice because of the chain’s “enhanced financial controls and improved governance”.

    AET has 66 schools across the country. It was issued with the financial notice to improve in October 2014 because of “significant concerns” about the “volatility” of its financial projections and ability “to secure finances across the group”. The notice also referred to "concerns about the financial management and governance of the trust including the oversight of financial management by the accounting officer and the directors". 

    The notice required AET to obtain sign-off from the agency before making important financial decisions. It also threatened the trust with termination of its funding agreement if it did not comply with the notice.

    In a letter sent to AET yesterday and published this afternoon, Mike Pettifer, acting director for academies and maintained schools at the ESFA, says: “Further to our close monitoring of the trust’s progress, which includes enhanced financial controls and improved governance, I am pleased to inform you that I am satisfied that the FNtl conditions have been met.

    “As a result, the FNtl will be lifted with effect from the date of this letter.”

    AET was contacted for comment.

    Comments

    Related Content

    We could convert schools to grammars, says AET boss

    20th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Academy chain AET appoints private school boss as CEO

    30th November 2016 at 16:59

    Ofsted criticises ‘low expectations’ at AET academy chain

    1st September 2014 at 12:31

    Boss of the country's biggest academy chain to step down

    4th November 2016 at 12:12

    Most read

    1. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    2. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    3. 'Every child, in theory, can reach the expected standard in the Sats, a...
    4. WATCH: Teachers step into the spotlight in brilliant Year 11 leavers' vi...
    5. Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom
    6. Sats: 'It's heartbreaking telling children who have worked their socks o...
    7. Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test
    8. An open letter to my student peers: why you need to rethink languages
    9. International school jobs will look 'shinier' due to UK education cuts, ...
    10. Sats: 'It feels like an unpredictable blanket bog of accountability can ...

    Breaking news

    film studies, ocr, gcse, course, media studies, teachers

    Teachers shocked as OCR withdraws film-studies GCSE for September

    7th July 2017 at 17:04
    teacher_marking_in_a_classroom.jpg

    Sats: One in 10 teachers 'forced to cheat'

    7th July 2017 at 16:55
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Ofsted inspections, teacher salaries and fidget spinners

    7th July 2017 at 15:09
    staff files, ofsted, inspection, sean harford, inspectors, school, records

    Schools must show inspectors their personnel files, Ofsted says

    7th July 2017 at 12:19
    grammar, semicolon, spag, sats, spelling punctuation and grammar, tests, year 6, key stage 2

    Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test

    7th July 2017 at 10:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now