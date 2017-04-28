Register
    Blair’s legacy, pensions and primary testing – the Tes podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    28th April 2017 at 14:58
    Podcast

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. 

    We talk about how society has made the decision to prioritise pensioners over pupils and we discuss the latest survey about primary assessment ahead of the NAHT headteachers' union conference. 

    We also speak about our cover feature on Tony Blair's legacy for education and discuss one school’s unique approach to parental engagement. Tune in and enjoy. 

     

     

    Comments

