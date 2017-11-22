Register
    Budget: Education's share of public spending set to fall for fifth year running

    Jonathan Owen
    22nd November 2017 at 18:42
    Today's Budget reveals education's share of public spending is continuing to shrink

    Education's share of public spending is set to fall even further – to its lowest level since 2011-12 – according to a Tes analysis of figures published alongside today’s Budget.

    Public sector spending on education will amount to £102 billion in 2018-19, according to data from the Office for Budget Responsibility and HM Treasury.

    This represents 12.6 per cent of the predicted £809 billion of public expenditure due to be spent next year.

    This is down from the 12.71 per cent that the Spring Budget said would be spent on education in 2017-18.

    Next year will be the fifth consecutive year in which education's proportion of public spending has fallen.

    The single biggest area of public expenditure is "social protection", on which £252bn will be spent in 2018-19. This accounts for 31.12 per cent of total government spending.

    Health is the next biggest area of spending, with £155bn set aside for 2018-19 – representing 19.15 per cent of expenditure.

    Education comes in third place in terms of public sector spending, but is well ahead of defence and transport – areas which will have a combined spend of £84 billion (10.38 per cent of total spending).

    Education's shrinking share of public funds was set out by Tes earlier this year, in an analysis revealing that the government currently spends 18 per cent more on state pensions than on education but the gap is set to dramatically widen, to 86 per cent, by 2066-67. 

    In 50 years' time, education spending in the UK is expected to shrink from its current 4.4 per cent share of gross domestic product to just 3.8 per cent – the lowest proportion since the early 1960s.

    [tes_chart_field:chart:1]

    Comments

