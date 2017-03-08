    Budget: No new money for schools facing a £3 billion funding squeeze

    Martin George
    8th March 2017 at 13:47
    Chancellor Philip Hammond delivering the spring budget.
    Chancellor confirms funding for new free schools and grammar schools, and a boost for technical education

    The government has confirmed new funding for free schools – including grammars – but today's Budget did not include any money to help schools facing a funding squeeze or worried about the national funding formula.

    Philip Hammond, the chancellor, confirmed two major education annoucements that were briefed ahead of the Budget.

    He allocated new funding for 110 additional free schools, which are expected to include new grammar schools.

    He told MPs: "The most academically gifted children of every background will get the specialist support they nedd to fulfil their potential."

    The chancellor added that "choice is the key to excellence in education".

    He confirmed that children eligible for free schools meals would be given free transport to selective schools, because "talent alone should determine the opportunities a child enjoys".

    Mr Hammond argued that the government was supporting all schools, confirming an extra £216 million for school infrastructure over the next three years.

    However, he did not announce any new money for schools needing to make total savings of £3 billion by 2019-20.

    He also did not respond to calls from unions, schools and MPs for more funding to ensure that no one loses out under the proposed national funding formula.

    The chancellor also confirmed a commitment to invest in technical education, including the launch of a new "T-level" technical qualification, saying it was part of the government's plan to improve productivity.

    He said the plans would "ensure that every young person, no matter their background, has the opportunity to succeed and prosper".

    The number of hours of training for technical students aged 16 to 19 will be increased by more than 50 per cent, including a high-quality, three-month work placement.

    'A flagrant waste of money'

    Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the NUT teaching union, described the Budget as "a complete dereliction of duty to our children and young people".

    He added: “Despite the Conservative Party manifesto pledging a real-terms increase in the schools’ budget during this Parliament, the reality is far from the case. Ninety-eight per cent of schools will see a real-terms loss in funding per pupil between now and 2020. This takes into account the government’s proposed ‘fair funding’ formula.

    “Instead of tackling this crisis of their own making, we now learn that extra funding will pour into the opening of new free schools and grammar schools for which there is absolutely no need. Parents and teachers will be deeply dismayed at this flagrant and irresponsible waste of money. These are simply the wrong priorities."

    In the run-up to the Budget, schools, teachers, unions and parents have campaigned for more funding for schools.

    MPs from all major parties, including backbench Conservatives, have raised concerns about schools that are set to lose out under the government's national funding formula for schools.

    The consultation on the proposals closes on 22 March.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Delighted': FE sector welcomes additional funding for T levels

    6th March 2017 at 12:23

    'What would you cut?' Schools challenge MPs over funding squeeze

    6th March 2017 at 11:33

    Wilshaw: Schools must adjust to funding cuts after 20 years of 'largesse'

    23rd February 2017 at 10:28

    Budget: Government finds half a billion for free schools - and kickstarts the grammar revolution

    7th March 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    3. 'Being spoonfed at GCSE got me the grades, but has left me behind at A l...
    4. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    5. Teachers go part-time just to cut their workload
    6. 'School leaders have become the instigators of our own downfall'
    7. 'The real hero headteachers are those who manage to look beyond league t...
    8. ‘The pedagogic perfection of the overhead projector – and why interactiv...
    9. Call for researchers to highlight negative 'side effects' of methods lik...
    10. Ofqual ramps up publicity amid 'confusion' over numerical GCSE grades

    Breaking news

    The budget includes a previously unannounced £655 million for new free schools, some of which could be selective.

    Government allocates an unannounced extra £655 million for free schools

    8th March 2017 at 16:44
    funding, budget, government, theresa may, grammar schools, money, spending cuts

    Schools just want to have funds, Twitter teachers say

    8th March 2017 at 11:56

    'I'll resign rather than make crippling cuts,' headteacher tells top Department for Education official

    7th March 2017 at 18:00
    reliability study, short inspections, ofsted, amanda spielman, study, report, schools, robert coe

    Ofsted chief: Trials show 'inspectors make consistent judgements'

    7th March 2017 at 09:33
    Money

    Budget: Government finds half a billion for free schools - and kickstarts the grammar revolution

    7th March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today