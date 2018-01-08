Cabinet reshuffle, Justine Greening and Damian Hinds: LIVE

20:43

Justine Greening tweets:

Honour & privilege to serve in Govt since 2010. Social mobility matters to me & our country more than my ministerial career. I'll continue to do everything I can to create a country that has equality of opportunity for young people & I’ll keep working hard as MP for Putney. — Justine Greening (@JustineGreening) January 8, 2018

20:24

What will be on the top of Damian Hinds to-do list? There's funding, recruitment and retention, sex and relationships education to sort out, as well as free schools, relationships with the unions, social mobility, the reformed qualified teacher status, mental health and grammar schools.

20:09

And it's announced that Damian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire, is the new education secretary. Who is he? Read all about him here.

19:58

Over two hours since she went in, Justine Greening has left Downing Street and is no longer the education secretary. She was in the post for 18 months and during that time she introduced the national funding formula and secured £1.3 billion of new money for schools. Here, Tes' political reporter Martin George looks back on her hits and misses.

19:49

Justine Greening has left the government after 18 months as education secretary.

19:30

Natalie Evans, former director of the New Schools Network from January 2013 until May 2015, stays on as Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords.

Baroness Evans remains Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/Xg45ZmNI6s — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

19:17

And many teachers breathe a sigh of relief at the news that Micheal Gove will remain as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.

Michael Gove MP remains Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs @DefraGovUK #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/uL9XH5JgUl — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

19:07

As reports emerge of former education secretary, Michael Gove, entering Number 10 and announcements are made about Chris Grayling, Liam Fox and Matt Hancock, education asks: what's happened to Justine Greening?

Gove just entered Number 10 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 8, 2018

18:28

Speculation continues to grow around Greening's lack of reappearance from Downing Street...

Am hearing rumours that Justine Greening has refused the DWP and is resigning from the govt. — John Blake (@johndavidblake) January 8, 2018

18:11

Justine Greening is still yet to emerge from Number 10, and rumours are swirling about the potential appointment of Damian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire. Could Greening go to the department for workplace and pensions?

17:20

And what of Skills minister Anne Milton's future? She was tipped to replace Jeremy Hunt as health secretary, but this afternoon, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Mr Hunt had been given the expanded brief of health and social care secretary.

We will have to wait until Tuesday to find out whether she survives the cabinet reshuffle or not.

17:15

Justine Greening arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. Will she emerge as secretary of state for education?

13:35

Here’s an interesting piece of timing: whoever is education secretary at 3.30pm will have to face a Labour Urgent Question on the controversial appointment of Toby Young to the board of the new Office for Students. Will Justine Greening take the question, or will it be the first official duty of a new education secretary?

11:35

Tim Shipman, the Sunday Times political editor who first broke news of the reshuffle, has tweeted that Justine Greening could be moved to the Department of Work and Pensions – a role of similar status to that of education secretary .

HEALTH WARNING: One source only - Lidington to first sec. Greening to DWP. Perry to BEIS. Grayling party chairman. — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) January 8, 2018

11:00

And if she is sacked, could her current schools minister, Nick Gibb, be the next education secretary? Tes' Ed Dorrell explores this possibility here.

10:45

If Justine Greening is sacked, it is yet more evidence that those who run our country value short-term, politically advantageous conflict in education over an ability to build consensus for the long haul, writes Tes' news editor, William Stewart.

"The motivation is not difficult to understand. Education is one of those subjects that everyone cares about – and now that it is touted as a cure-all for virtually every domestic ill, is something that everyone is desperate to improve.

"By stirring up conflict with teachers, an education secretary – or a prime minister – can quickly generate headlines, and headlines mean it looks like something is being done."

10:30

POLL: Do you want @JustineGreening to stay as secretary of state for education? #cabinetreshuffle — Tes (@tes) January 8, 2018

10:20

One head of English writes an open letter to Theresa May: "Education is too important to our future to keep changing direction on what seems like a political whim. Schools, colleges and academies have already been so shaken up that they’re still effervescing"

10:00

It was reported yesterday by The Times that the current education secretary is believed by insiders to have annoyed the prime minister with her “patronising tone”.

It's widely known that Ms Greening did not share the prime minister’s enthusiasm for increasing the number of grammar schools. And The Guardian quoted a source saying that Ms Greening “had sided too strongly with the trade unions instead of embracing Tory reforms”.

09:45

Justine Greening has got the support of the unions behind her. Last week, NEU joint general secretary Mary Bousted came out in support for Justine Greening and said: “What she has done, I think, is knock back some of the more mad right-wingers in Number 10 who still want to expand grammar schools, for example, even though it would clearly have been lost in the House of Commons.

“Just when positive things are starting to happen, to have her moved and the Department for Education in turmoil again would not be good for education.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, echoed her comments and said Ms Greening’s action on school funding and the national funding formula were “particularly courageous acts that demonstrated there was a funding issue” and welcomed her recognition of the challenge of teacher recruitment and retention.

09:30

Today, prime minister Theresa May will carry out an extensive cabinet reshuffle.

Speculation around current education secretary Justine Greening's position has been rife for the last couple of weeks, with many reporting that she could be one of the first for the axe.

In this live blog, we will bring you all of the breaking news as it happens.

