Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Call for 'urgent clarification' of new GCSE grades as teachers warn of pupils being entered for wrong exams

    Martin George
    17th April 2017 at 15:28
    Teachers have highlighted confusion over the new GCSE grades.
    DfE
    NASUWT delegates say they do not know where the goalposts are under new GCSEs

    Uncertainty about new-style GCSE grades means some pupils will be entered for the wrong maths papers this summer, a union conference has heard.

    This year will be the first time pupils receive grades from 9 to 1, instead of A* to G, in English and maths, with other subjects following in subsequent years.

    There have already been fears that employers do not understand the new system, and Sally Collier, the chief executive of the exams regulator Ofqual, has said that communicating the changes is a “big job”.

    Now, delegates at the NASUWT conference have called for the government and Ofqual to give “urgent clarification” on the criteria for the new grading system for all subjects.

    Katherine Carlisle, a head of maths at a secondary school in Birmingham, said: “I have had to decide whether to enter each pupil for the higher tier or the foundation tier without any guidance. I have had to decide each pupil’s projected grade, again without any guidance.

    “I have felt under immense pressure to make the right decision for each pupil, and undoubtedly I will have made the wrong decision for some of my pupils.

    “I know how guilty I will feel in August when the results come through, and I can see the wrong decision I made.”

    Candida Mellor, of North Tyneside, told delegates she had had to apologise to year 9 pupils who asked what grades they might get as they considered their GCSE options.

    She said could not tell them whether they might get a grade 7 “because I don’t know what a grade 7 looks like”.

    She added: “As a profession we are used to goalposts being moved, by Ofsted, by senior managers, and by government. This time, I don’t think the goalposts are even there.”

    Another teacher, Thomas Day, from Redcar and Cleveland, said one of his pupils received a reward from her mum after receiving grades 1 and 2 in her interim report, because she thought they were the highest.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: ‎"Nothing has changed with regard to schools being held to account for the proportion of children achieving a strong pass and we are working with Ofqual ‎to support teachers as we implement the new system."

    Ofqual said it has talked to teachers over the past two years about the new grading system, and how grade boundaries will be set consistently with the current method.

    It added that it had provided some analysis of how teachers were deciding how to enter pupils for maths qualifications.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCSE grades, Ofqual chief admits

    23rd March 2017 at 05:03

    Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns

    3rd February 2017 at 17:22

    How Ofqual grading can give inaccurate results

    3rd June 2016 at 00:00
     

    What Ofqual’s new grade system means for top pupils

    29th April 2016 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    2. Teachers could take national strike action over 'unsustainable' workload
    3. Nearly half of young teachers planning to quit over high workload
    4. 'I can't afford to have a child': Young teachers describe personal cost ...
    5. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    6. Teachers doing unnecessary marking to appease 'moaning' parents
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Calls for 35-working week would expose teachers to 'public scrutiny and ...
    9. Teachers given 'crackers', impossible to meet, performance targets
    10. 'If only Michael Gove had considered pizza before breaking up the educat...

    Breaking news

    Teachers' pay

    NUT vote threatens national strike over teachers' pay

    17th April 2017 at 17:20
    Donald Trump

    Primary pupils parroting Trump comment condoning sexual assault

    17th April 2017 at 16:41
    Older teachers are being discriminated against, the NASUWT conference heard.

    Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”

    17th April 2017 at 13:26
    BAME

    Black teacher told to set up gospel choir: union hears stories of school bigotry

    17th April 2017 at 12:34
    Supply teachers told NASUWT conference how they had been exploited by agencies.

    Non-profit supply teacher agency 'needed to stop money being leached out of the system'

    17th April 2017 at 11:38

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today