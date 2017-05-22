Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test

Could you pass the 2017 spelling punctuation and grammar test? Tes has picked a handful of questions from this year's paper to put the nation's teachers to the test.

Scroll right down for the answers – but try to resist the temptation to peek.

And, your time starts...now (we'll ease you in gently to start with)

1. Which sentence should end with a question mark?

Why he went there was a mystery What he thinks about the problem is anyone’s guess When are your cousins expected to arrive How they would get to the match was unclear

2. Which two sentences contain a preposition?

He walked really quickly. The horse munched his hay happily. She ran around the games field. The old man walked past the door.

3. Which sentence is punctuated correctly?

Joe went upstairs, turned on his computer took out his homework and started. Joe went upstairs turned on his computer, took out his homework, and started. Joe went, upstairs turned on his computer, took out his homework, and started. Joe went upstairs, turned on his computer, took out his homework and started.

4. What is the word class of the underlined word in the sentence below?

The alarm rang and Jamal immediately jumped out of bed.

Conjunction Adverb Verb Determiner

5. Which sentence contains a relative clause?

The boy who I met at the park is in my class. The team is going to play a match tomorrow. Sue said that she wanted to learn to play the drums. Whenever they have time, they like to go cycling.

Answers: 1, C. 2, C&D. 3, D. 4, B. 5, A.