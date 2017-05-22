Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test

    Tes Reporter
    22nd May 2017 at 18:40
    Just when you thought this year's Sats were done and dusted, Tes has picked a few questions from this year's key stage 2 Spag paper

    Could you pass the 2017 spelling punctuation and grammar testTes has picked a handful of questions from this year's paper to put the nation's teachers to the test.

    Scroll right down for the answers – but try to resist the temptation to peek. 

    And, your time starts...now (we'll ease you in gently to start with)

    1. Which sentence should end with a question mark?

    1. Why he went there was a mystery
    2. What he thinks about the problem is anyone’s guess
    3. When are your cousins expected to arrive
    4. How they would get to the match was unclear  

     

    2. Which two sentences contain a preposition?

    1. He walked really quickly.
    2. The horse munched his hay happily.
    3. She ran around the games field.
    4. The old man walked past the door.

     

    3. Which sentence is punctuated correctly?

    1. Joe went upstairs, turned on his computer took out his homework and started.
    2. Joe went upstairs turned on his computer, took out his homework, and started.
    3. Joe went, upstairs turned on his computer, took out his homework, and started.
    4. Joe went upstairs, turned on his computer, took out his homework and started.

     

    4. What is the word class of the underlined word in the sentence below?

        The alarm rang and Jamal immediately jumped out of bed.

    1. Conjunction
    2. Adverb
    3. Verb
    4. Determiner

     

    5. Which sentence contains a relative clause?

    1. The boy who I met at the park is in my class.
    2. The team is going to play a match tomorrow.
    3. Sue said that she wanted to learn to play the drums.
    4. Whenever they have time, they like to go cycling.

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Answers: 1, C. 2, C&D. 3, D. 4, B. 5, A.

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    2. ‘The new GCSEs are setting the less able pupils up to fail – it's totall...
    3. 'Ofsted needs a new criterion for judging schools in poor areas – the pl...
    4. 'Three things the new GCSE English Literature course taught me about tea...
    5. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    6. 'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers
    7. Ten steps to surviving as a new head of department
    8. Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test
    9. ‘When I saw the opportunity to take the prime minister to task over gram...
    10. Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats

    Breaking news

    'Inspirational' state school teachers honoured for encouraging pupils to apply to Oxford

    22nd May 2017 at 14:26
    GCSE

    Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE

    22nd May 2017 at 13:46
    jacqueline wilson, wave me goodbye, competition, letter-writing, literacy, history, evacuees, second world war

    Pupil letter-writers have chance to be published alongside Jacqueline Wilson

    22nd May 2017 at 11:45

    Eight in 10 heads say EBacc is limiting opportunities for less academic children

    22nd May 2017 at 00:01
    steve biddulph, parenting, parents, teachers, friendship, relationship, wellbeing, emotional health

    'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers

    21st May 2017 at 14:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now