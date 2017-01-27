    Carter plan to tackle 'desperate' teacher retention problems

    Martin George
    27th January 2017 at 16:18
    Sir David Carter set out 10-year career plan to keep new teachers in the profession.
    National schools commissioner suggests ten year career plan to keep new blood in the profession

    New teachers should be put on a 10-year career plan which could see them become senior leaders by the age of 30, the national schools commissioner has said.

    Sir David Carter made his proposal to help tackle a "desperate" teacher recruitment and retention problem at Whole Education’s annual conference in London this morning, but later stressed this was not official DfE policy.

    He called for groups of schools to work together – “call them trusts, call them teaching school alliances, I don’t really care what they are called” – to conceive the decade-long career path.

    He set out the following plan for new teachers entering the profession:

    1. Years one and two: induction
    2. Years three and four: work with other new teachers to develop their pedagogy together; lead pedagogy for their organisation
    3. Years five and six: getting ready for a leadership role
    4. Years seven and eight: start fullfilling leadership roles
    5. Years nine and 10: take senior leadership roles

    Sir David said: “That makes certain assumptions about their quality and their willingness to do it, but I look at the data that tells me by year three, or secondary year four, that’s where the spike is, that feels to me the point where people are beginning to question ‘Where’s this going? Am I going to do the same year 25 times, or is actually each year presenting a new challenge and an opportunity to develop?’”

    He was responding to a question from Kerry Scott, headteacher of Ainslie Wood Primary School in Waltham Forest, who told him: “The reality for us is that we are in the middle of a recruitment crisis. We are fighting between schools and multi-academy trusts to attract and then retain our teachers.”

    She asked for his advice about what schools, and the system, should do to address the situation.

    Sir David said the issue went “right to the heart of school improvement” and told her: “You are dead right. There is a recruitment challenge. It’s not the same everywhere. In some places it’s desperate, in some places it’s just hard, but it’s not easy anywhere.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Squeeze on deputies ‘hits headteacher recruitment’

    13th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Recruitment crisis? No problem

    2nd December 2016 at 00:01
     

    Ofsted annual report: Focus on teacher recruitment not school structures, Wilshaw tells ministers

    1st December 2016 at 11:54

    Masterplan unveiled to tackle teacher recruitment crisis

    30th November 2016 at 11:40

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. Half of young people are so troubled they can't focus at school, study finds
    3. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    4. Exclusive: SEND pupils missing out on more than £100m due to funding 'cap'
    5. 'The appetite for leadership roles is being crushed by business-style compliance in schools'
    6. Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education
    7. The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions...
    8. 'Lesson observations are barely more accurate than a lucky guess'
    9. Teach First founder is leaving – with a parting shot at ministers over school funding
    10. 'Stop slinging mud at parents – follow these 10 steps to better school-family relations'

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    Pay rises, funding formula and data – the TES podcast

    27th January 2017 at 18:26
    Greg Wallace won his High Court appeal.

    Superhead Greg Wallace wins appeal over teaching ban for IT contracts scandal

    27th January 2017 at 18:04
    deprivation.jpg

    Exclusive: DfE ignores research and weights cash for deprived pupils towards secondaries

    27th January 2017 at 12:02
    Brett Wigdortz leaving Teach First

    Teach First founder is leaving – with a parting shot at ministers over school funding

    27th January 2017 at 00:31
    Teachers pay

    Six-in-10 teachers denied 1% pay rise

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today