    Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR

    Will Hazell
    1st February 2017 at 17:08
    Ormiston
    Ormiston Academies Trust issues contract notice for "marketing, media relations and crisis management services".

    A cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1 million on improving its public relations over the next three years, it emerged today.

    Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 29 schools, is looking for a PR agency to provide a "cost-effective and efficient supply solution, for reputation, media relations and crisis management, and fundraising support service that is suitable for the trust's head office and all Ormiston academies".

    According to an online contract notice revealed by PR Week, the estimated value for the work is up to £1,080,000, including VAT.

    The academy trust's most recent financial accounts, for 2015-16, state: "The financial environment in which the trust operates continues to be challenging."

    The trust paid out more than £1.4 million in "staff restructuring costs", covering redundancy and severance payments - a steep rise from the previous year's £855,000.

    It has made a number of cost cutting changes including by using less gas and electricity and generating its own electricity.

    The accounts also show that chief executive Toby Salt was paid between £205,000 and £210,000, compared to the £180,000 to £185,000 he was paid previously.

    Ormiston has had to deal with several controversies in recent years. In 2015 a teaching assistant at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Norfolk, was jailed after hacking into a pupil's email account to make a hoax bomb threat in a bit to shut down the school.

    In 2013 two members of staff resigned amid allegations one sent a sexually explicit photo to the other over the school's IT network.

    The new communications contract is due to start in April and will run for two years with an option to extend it by a further year.

    Ormiston is not the first academy to attract attention because of the amount of money it is spending on PR. 

    Last week TES revealed that Bright Futures Educational Trust - which owes the Education Funding Agency more than £4.5 million - spent £78,000 with a communications consultancy in a single year.

    The managing director of the consultancy, was also one of Bright Futures' school governors. 

    Ormiston was contacted for comment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Academy chain boss to head England's biggest school exam board

    17th January 2017 at 11:58

    Most read

    1. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    3. 'In our obsession with jargon and fads, we have forgotten what great teaching really looks like...
    4. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    5. Plans for controversial 'blended learning' academy thrown out by councillors
    6. 'A new culture of primary testing that doesn't stress out teachers and make pupils feel like...
    7. Teachers call for the government to #BaccDown over the EBacc
    8. Let’s end the outrage over Michaela’s sergeant major: pupils need detention, compassion needs boundaries
    9. A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told
    10. Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out'...

    Breaking news

    half of academies spend more than their income

    Half of academies have spent more than their income

    1st February 2017 at 11:50

    Teachers in Scotland will not be handed extra power to search pupils for weapons

    31st January 2017 at 17:26
    Exam hall

    Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out' pupils

    31st January 2017 at 17:14
    The Supreme Court is holding a one-day hearing about fining parents who take children on term-time holidays.

    A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told

    31st January 2017 at 14:23
    Nick Gibb was questioned by MPs on the Education Select Committee.

    Nick Gibb insists school funding changes are all about 'fairness'

    31st January 2017 at 13:08

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today