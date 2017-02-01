Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR

A cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1 million on improving its public relations over the next three years, it emerged today.

Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 29 schools, is looking for a PR agency to provide a "cost-effective and efficient supply solution, for reputation, media relations and crisis management, and fundraising support service that is suitable for the trust's head office and all Ormiston academies".

According to an online contract notice revealed by PR Week, the estimated value for the work is up to £1,080,000, including VAT.

The academy trust's most recent financial accounts, for 2015-16, state: "The financial environment in which the trust operates continues to be challenging."

The trust paid out more than £1.4 million in "staff restructuring costs", covering redundancy and severance payments - a steep rise from the previous year's £855,000.

It has made a number of cost cutting changes including by using less gas and electricity and generating its own electricity.

The accounts also show that chief executive Toby Salt was paid between £205,000 and £210,000, compared to the £180,000 to £185,000 he was paid previously.

Ormiston has had to deal with several controversies in recent years. In 2015 a teaching assistant at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Norfolk, was jailed after hacking into a pupil's email account to make a hoax bomb threat in a bit to shut down the school.

In 2013 two members of staff resigned amid allegations one sent a sexually explicit photo to the other over the school's IT network.

The new communications contract is due to start in April and will run for two years with an option to extend it by a further year.

Ormiston is not the first academy to attract attention because of the amount of money it is spending on PR.

Last week TES revealed that Bright Futures Educational Trust - which owes the Education Funding Agency more than £4.5 million - spent £78,000 with a communications consultancy in a single year.

The managing director of the consultancy, was also one of Bright Futures' school governors.

Ormiston was contacted for comment.

