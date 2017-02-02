    Choosing a new MIS

    TES reporter
    2nd February 2017 at 18:33
    Barnet Council's planning committee rejected the planning application for Ark Pioneer Academy.
    At some stage, every school will have to consider whether it needs to change or upgrade its management information system (MIS). This is invariably a trying process, but here are some tips to help make it as painless as possible
    • Identify who will use the MIS and ask them what services they require from it. Ask them for their lists of must-haves and nice-to-haves.
    • Canvass colleagues from other schools about what works for them (by department, not just for SBMs or the IT manager).
    • Research the marketplace: what is available and what does it do? How closely do they match the wishlists of your colleagues from the first point?
    • Shortlist prospective suppliers and invite them to present their products (and invite all key personnel to attend).
    • It is unlikely that you will find a system that is expert at everything you need. The first question that you should ask any potential MIS provider is how their system will fit with other software you are reviewing or intending to keep.
    • If a system appears to closely match your requirements, ask about the training on offer (which should be included in the price): how often, where, for whom and by whom. Have the trainer(s) worked in a school before? Will the company manage the transfer of data too?
    • Ask about helplines: are the people on the end of the telephone/email going to understand the question? Are they contactable at weekends and after the usual working day?
    • Ask for client lists and references. Visit other schools that are using the system.
    • Ask about the company’s ongoing commitment to the education sector and about any future developments. Do they have a five-year plan they can share with you?
    • Insist on an individual client manager who will always be available to you.

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    2. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    3. A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told
    4. 'Is teaching "resilience" just accepting that the world will inevitably be heartless?...
    5. Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out'...
    6. Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR
    7. School autonomy? With Spag and phonics tests, the government has almost complete controls over...
    8. Ofsted inspectors believe Durand Academy should be in special measures
    9. Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being '...
    10. Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    Breaking news

    Durand Academy said its lawyers are dealing with the issue.

    'Education establishment' deliberately published highly critical draft report, Durand Academy claims

    2nd February 2017 at 18:13
    phonics, test, retake, resit, government, phonics check, department for education

    Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    2nd February 2017 at 17:02

    Teachers say parents should not be fined for term-time holidays

    2nd February 2017 at 16:31
    Katharine Birbalsingh, principal of Michaela Community School.

    Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being 'harmed' by pupils from other schools

    2nd February 2017 at 13:26
    Daniel Moynihan

    Academy accounts: Executive pay continues to rise

    2nd February 2017 at 12:33

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today