Cladding at two London schools fail fire safety checks

Cladding at two schools inspected in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire has failed safety tests, the government has revealed.

Following the disaster, the government ordered tests on any aluminium composite material (ACM) on schools above 18 metres.

As of today, cladding from two school buildings has been tested by the Building Research Establishment, and both were described as “not of limited combustibility”.

The two schools, which have been informed, are the London Enterprise Academy in Whitechapel, a secondary academy, and Bridge Primary School in Islington, a primary special school, which is part of a residential block that has ACM cladding that did not pass the safety checks.

The government said both schools have been declared safe following inspections from the Fire and Rescue Service, which said appropriate measures were in place to mitigate risks from potential fire.

In a statement, the Deparment for Education, said: “Both buildings have been designed to meet stringent fire safety requirements and evacuation procedures are routinely tested as part of fire drills.

“The department is continuing to work closely with the schools concerned to support them and ensure all the necessary steps are taken to ensure the continued safety of the buildings.

“As part of this each school has a named contact within the department to guide them through these next steps.”