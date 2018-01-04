Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Controversy over school-shooting 'video game' for teachers

    Adi Bloom
    4th January 2018 at 15:31
    video game, school shooting, sandy hook, vicki soto memorial fund, gizmodo, simulation, survival, guns
    Memorial fund for a teacher who died defending her pupils condemns video simulation produced by US Army

    A new video for teachers that simulates a school shooting has been condemned for portraying guns in the classroom.

    The simulation allows players to experience a school shooting from the viewpoint of the attacker and also of the teacher. It has been developed by the US army and Homeland Security Department, using video-game technology, in order to train teachers how to respond if faced with an armed intruder in the classroom.

    “The more experience you have, the better your chances of survival are,” one of the film’s makers – working for the US army – says in a promotional video.

    “With teachers, they did not self-select into a role that they expect to have bullets flying at them. That’s something that they did not choose as their career.

    “And so we want to give them that chance to understand what options are available to them – and what might work well for them.”

     

     

    However, Twitter users have attacked the video. First among them was the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, set up in memory of the first-grade teacher who died protecting her pupils during the Sandy Hook shooting, which took place in the US state of Connecticut in December 2012.

     

     

    A spokesperson for the charity added: "Vicki would not have wanted, nor would she have had, a gun in her classroom with children around. You cannot justify this to us. It is a reliving how Vicki died over and over again."

    Others quickly agreed.

     

     

     

     

    Some argued that creating a video to tackle the problem was the technological equivalent of offering a sticking plaster to someone with a life-threatening wound.

     

     

     

     

    But inevitably, perhaps, other commentators felt that the game did not go far enough in addressing the problem:

     

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    `I train teachers to shoot the dog and protect the flock'

    29th August 2014 at 01:00
     

    How to discuss a terrorist attack with your pupils

    23rd May 2017 at 11:10

    'Children’s learning is only as stable as the wider environment in which it takes place'

    31st October 2017 at 17:18

    Most read

    1. Tatler publishes state schools guide for 'people like us'
    2. 'Alarming' new stats show teacher recruitment down by a third
    3. Six reasons teachers want Justine Greening to stay
    4. 'Make schools colder to improve learning'
    5. Revealed: The number of words needed to get top marks in an English exam
    6. Nine go-to books for children in key stage 2
    7. Exclusive: New free schools expected to halve with support scrapped in m...
    8. 'Five books I think no teacher should be without'
    9. Could the next education secretary be Nick Gibb?
    10. Eight go-to books for children in key stage 1

    Breaking news

    Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner.

    Labour: 'Tackling sex and race discrimination has left white working-class boys' results behind'

    4th January 2018 at 13:17
    teacher training, recruitment crisis, ucas, applications, universities, trainees, subjects

    English, maths and science teacher training applications all drop by a quarter

    4th January 2018 at 12:27
    Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney

    Toby Young's 'sexist' comments are 'unacceptable', union tells Greening

    4th January 2018 at 11:32

    'Alarming' new stats show teacher recruitment down by a third

    4th January 2018 at 10:14
    social media, anne longfield, children's commissioner, likes, comments, children, pupils, primary, secondary, wellbeing, digital literacy

    Schools failing to prepare pupils for social-media 'cliff edge'

    4th January 2018 at 00:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now