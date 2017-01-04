    Councils could be forced to tell parents about university technical colleges

    Martin George
    5th January 2017 at 06:02
    A UTC student.
    Proposed change in law aims to tackle under-recruitment that forced five UTCs to close

    The government is planning to force councils to give parents information about how their children could leave their school aged 14 to join a university technical college (UTC).

    The proposed change in the law aims to prevent more of the flagship technical schools for 14-to-19 year olds closing because of poor student recruitment.

    UTCs were introduced by the coalition government in 2010, but already Royal Greenwich, Hackney, Central Bedfordshire, Black Country and Lancashire UTCs have announced their closure, blaming pupil shortfalls.

    Other UTCs were aborted before they opened, for similar reasons.

    Some UTC leaders have blamed poor recruitment on the reluctance of secondary school headteachers to promote their institutions, for fear of losing pupils and funding.

    Now, the government wants to change school information regulations to require local authorities to write to parents of children preparing to enter key stage 4 about the option of joining institutions that accept pupils from the age of 14.

    In a letter to council directors of children’s services, the deputy director of the Department for Education’s free schools group, Mary Pooley, said: “We want to ensure that those schools with atypical age ranges are not disadvantaged in admissions compared to schools with age ranges typical for their local authority.

    “Therefore, in the same way as some local authorities already write to Year 9 pupils on a voluntary basis about 14-19 schools in their locality, government would like all local authorities to write to parents of pupils who have the option of attending schools with atypical age range in the following year, in order to make them aware of these options.”

    The government is now considering the responses from councils, which were due shortly before Christmas.

    Neil Patterson, principal of Silverstone UTC, said that the proposed change was “definitely needed”.

    He said Northamptonshire County Council had written to parents about the UTC in two years, but this was then “vetoed” by secondary school headteachers.

    The council confirmed that it did not currently write to Year 9 parents about UTCs, but was unable to say why.

    Mr Patterson said applications to his UTC dropped after the letter was discontinued, and it spent £15,000-20,000 buying names and addresses that might contain Year 9 pupils from a commercial company.

    He said: “It’s all about funding. The money goes with the student. Clearly, schools do not want to lose students from their roll, as they will get less money.”

    He added that UTC principals also knew of secondary school headteachers using applications to UTCs to improve their league table scores, by encouraging poorly-performing pupils to apply, and using “under-hand tactics” to prevent good pupils leaving.

    Charles Parker, chief executive officer of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, which supports the UTC programme, said his organisation had been pressing the department for over two years to make these changes.

    He said: "A few local authorities have written to parents of Year 9 children telling them about the choices for their child at the end of KS3. In every case this has led to a marked improvement in UTC recruitment at 14. 

    "The local authority letter carries weight and essentially gives parents and children permission to consider a change at 14 which they did not know was possible before."

    The Local Government Association, which represents councils, said it was too early to comment on the government’s proposals, which would also apply to other institutions, such as studio schools and some further education providers that admit students at 14.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “UTCs provide young people with the technical knowledge and skills employers demand to effectively prepare for the world of work and we are strengthening the UTC programme to make it more sustainable.

    “This includes raising parent and pupil awareness of UTCs, as we recognise that recruitment can be harder for schools which admit pupils at atypical ages. We have consulted with local authorities on whether to require them to write to parents of pupils at the appropriate age about such schools in their area and we are considering the responses.”

