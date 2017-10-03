The Curious Incident of the West End play touring schools

The National Theatre will be touring schools next year in an attempt to counter what its director called the "relentless and short-sighted sidelining of the arts" in education.

The theatre’s director, Rufus Norris, also highlighted the fact that schools' resources were increasingly tight.

Speaking at a press conference today, he said: "A big threat to art in this country is the relentless and incredibly short-sighted sidelining of arts in education.

"There is a growing mountain of evidence proving the benefit of the arts for young people as well as well-documented economic benefit to the country from our creative industries. It is very, very frustrating to witness this slide."

The theatre is planning a tour of the stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which will travel around UK schools next year.

Mr Norris explained that the idea arose following the collapse of the ceiling at London’s Apollo Theatre during a performance of Curious Incident in 2013.

While the full stage show involves impressive sound and lighting effects, more minimal performances were subsequently put together for ticket-holders.

Over the next months, the National Theatre will rack up 115 weeks of touring, visiting 40 venues in 36 towns, which Mr Norris described as a record for the company.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook