    Damian Hinds appointed education secretary

    Martin George
    8th January 2018 at 20:10
    Damian Hinds
    DfE
    Grammar school-educated minister was previously at the Department for Work and Pensions

    Damian Hinds has replaced Justine Greening as education secretary.

    His appointment comes after his predecessor spent two-and-a-half hours inside 10 Downing Street, after which she resigned.

    Reportedly, Ms Greening refused to be moved to the Department for Work and Pensions.

    As well as being a former member of the Commons Education Select Committee, Mr Hinds once chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Mobility – a key issue for both the prime minister and Ms Greening.

    Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "We welcome Damian Hinds to the post and look forward to working with him in a constructive manner.

    "Our shared aim must be to ensure that school and college leaders are trusted to focus on what matters most – enabling teachers to help children and young people to achieve their best, irrespective of their background.”

