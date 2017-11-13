Data guru Becky Allen to lead new research centre on education policy

Education data guru Becky Allen is to lead a new research centre at the UCL Institute of Education that aims to build a “scientific basis” for education policy.

Dr Allen will head the new Centre for Education Improvement Science (CEIS), which will be launched in January 2018.

Dr Allen was a reader in economics of education at UCL IoE, before leaving to set up Education Datalab, which has gained a high profile in education through its use of statistics to analyse education policy.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with academics across UCL to develop and build a firmer scientific basis for education policy and practice,” Dr Allen said. “I hope this new research centre can support school leaders and teachers across the globe in the work they do.”

'Building better education systems'

Education Datalab, which is backed by the Fischer Family Trust charity, has hit the headlines with its work on grammar school admissions, how the 2016 key stage 2 writing assessments were too inconsistent to be safe and the impact of the English Baccalaureate on schools with differing intakes.

Becky Francis, IoE director, said: “I am tremendously excited that Becky Allen will lead this new centre, which is envisaged as a cornerstone of the IoE’s work and ambition.

“New opportunities are opening up through emerging fields of science to build better education systems. I want the IoE to be at the forefront of understanding the challenges that education faces and providing their solutions.”

