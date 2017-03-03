    David Laws warns of added pressure on schools due to GCSE reforms

    Eleanor Busby
    3rd March 2017 at 17:26
    Exams

    A former schools minister has warned that schools could face greater pressure to raise standards if - as he predicts - there is a drop in the number of pupils achieving a “good pass” under new GCSEs.

    Former schools minister David Laws told school leaders today that he believes only two-fifths of youngsters (40 per cent) will reach national benchmark standards under the “tougher” GCSEs - which are being taken for the first time this summer.

    Speaking to TES at GL Assessment’s annual conference this morning, Mr Laws, executive chairman of the Education Policy Institute (EPI) thinktank, said the predicted drop could also lead to more school leaders and teachers opting to work at less challenging schools with better grades.

    He said: “On the downside, obviously it could mean that there is media and political coverage, which will place more pressure on school leaders and teachers to raise standards.

    “The change to a new grading system is going to make it even clearer that there are many schools in poor areas who are delivering results which are disastrous for many pupils that attend those schools."

    The former Liberal Democrat minister, who served in the coalition government, called on the government to ensure the accountability system is fair to schools in light of the GCSE grading changes – which will be graded 9 to 1 rather than A* to G.

    He said: “The [government] needs to make sure these changes don’t worsen the incentives that there might already be for school leaders and teachers to go to less challenging schools, rather than the most challenging schools.”

    Last year, the proportion of GCSE entries receiving A*-C grades was 66.9 per cent.

    Mr Laws predicts that less than 40 per cent of students will reach the government’s "benchmark standard" under the reformed GCSEs. Under the new system, a grade 5, which is broadly equivalent to a top C or a low B, is now seen as a “good pass”.

    Mr Laws previously warned that the new GCSEs could lead to a drop of over 20 percentage points in the proportion of English children achieving a grade 5 pass.

    “I think it will stimulate quite a big national debate about educational standards and quality. On the positive side it is likely to put a focus on how far behind some of the most outstanding education systems we are and the need to close these gaps,” he said today.

    But he added: “If the Department for Education wants this to be a positive process, rather than a negative process for schools, they need to get their own narratives about this change in the grading system right.”

    The DfE has been contacted for comment.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures

    15th February 2017 at 17:10

    More GCSE maths pupils could be denied chance of securing top grades, research suggests

    10th February 2017 at 17:02

    Exclusive: Schools will have to take GCSE and A-level drama pupils on theatre trips, following DfE intervention

    9th February 2017 at 17:25

    Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns

    3rd February 2017 at 17:22

    Exclusive: Most parents and students don't understand new numerical GCSE grades

    13th January 2017 at 02:03

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-perform...
    4. New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'
    5. It’s your school, so show your staff you care
    6. In defence of World Book Day fancy dress: 'Having fun at primary school ...
    7. 'Want to solve the recruitment crisis? Simples. Pay teachers more and tr...
    8. Exclusive: Cash-strapped schools asking for parental contributions of up...
    9. ‘You somehow imposed your own prejudices on education’ – one primary tea...
    10. Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    CPD postcode lottery, a new teaching 'super union' and revision - the TES podcast

    3rd March 2017 at 17:57
    Nursery

    DfE drops GCSE maths and English requirement for early years educators

    3rd March 2017 at 16:12
    headscarf, muslim, trojan horse, islam, faith school, church school, church of england, birmingham city council

    Birmingham councillor resigns over pupil-headscarf row

    3rd March 2017 at 11:26
    CPD

    Exclusive: Postcode lottery in CPD 'could inflict terrible damage on schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 11:03
    Social mobility

    Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 05:31

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today