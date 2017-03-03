David Laws warns of added pressure on schools due to GCSE reforms

A former schools minister has warned that schools could face greater pressure to raise standards if - as he predicts - there is a drop in the number of pupils achieving a “good pass” under new GCSEs.

Former schools minister David Laws told school leaders today that he believes only two-fifths of youngsters (40 per cent) will reach national benchmark standards under the “tougher” GCSEs - which are being taken for the first time this summer.

Speaking to TES at GL Assessment’s annual conference this morning, Mr Laws, executive chairman of the Education Policy Institute (EPI) thinktank, said the predicted drop could also lead to more school leaders and teachers opting to work at less challenging schools with better grades.

He said: “On the downside, obviously it could mean that there is media and political coverage, which will place more pressure on school leaders and teachers to raise standards.

“The change to a new grading system is going to make it even clearer that there are many schools in poor areas who are delivering results which are disastrous for many pupils that attend those schools."

The former Liberal Democrat minister, who served in the coalition government, called on the government to ensure the accountability system is fair to schools in light of the GCSE grading changes – which will be graded 9 to 1 rather than A* to G.

He said: “The [government] needs to make sure these changes don’t worsen the incentives that there might already be for school leaders and teachers to go to less challenging schools, rather than the most challenging schools.”

Last year, the proportion of GCSE entries receiving A*-C grades was 66.9 per cent.

Mr Laws predicts that less than 40 per cent of students will reach the government’s "benchmark standard" under the reformed GCSEs. Under the new system, a grade 5, which is broadly equivalent to a top C or a low B, is now seen as a “good pass”.

Mr Laws previously warned that the new GCSEs could lead to a drop of over 20 percentage points in the proportion of English children achieving a grade 5 pass.

“I think it will stimulate quite a big national debate about educational standards and quality. On the positive side it is likely to put a focus on how far behind some of the most outstanding education systems we are and the need to close these gaps,” he said today.

But he added: “If the Department for Education wants this to be a positive process, rather than a negative process for schools, they need to get their own narratives about this change in the grading system right.”

The DfE has been contacted for comment.