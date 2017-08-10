Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers

    Will Hazell
    10th August 2017 at 11:35
    Government rubber-stamps STRB recommendations, rejecting unions' demands for a guaranteed 2 per cent pay rise

    The Department for Education has confirmed that teachers will receive an overall 1 per cent pay rise in September. 

    The school teachers' pay and conditions document for 2017 rubber-stamps last month's decision by the education secretary, Justine Greening, to accept the recommendations of the School Teachers' Review Body to:

    • Raise by 1 per cent the minimum and maximum of all pay ranges and allowances in the national pay framework, except 
    • The main scale where the minimum and maximum of the main pay range will rise by 2 per cent.

    The publication of the pay and conditions document shows that the government has formally accepted the STRB recommendations after a three-week consultation period.

    Teachers' pay review body 'compromised'

    Local authority schools are obliged to follow the rules set out in the document, though many academies also choose to base their pay policies on it.

    The government has rejected a call by six education unions during the consultation period for all teachers on the main pay scale to be guaranteed a 2 per cent pay rise. Only teachers at the bottom of pay ranges will receive automatic rises, with the rest down to the discretion of schools.

    Unions have also claimed that the independence of the STRB was “compromised” by an instruction from the DfE that it had to make its recommendations within the 1 per cent public sector pay cap.

    Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT, said there "must be no cherry-picking" in the implementation of the STRB recommendations. 

    “The pay review body has rightly reminded schools that pupil achievements are dependent on schools maintaining a strong cadre of teachers and that ‘this will require school leaders and governing bodies to make best use of their people and give the necessary priority to teachers’ pay within their schools’ budgets.’ 

    “However, the evidence confirms that to date teachers have not had any protection as a result of the government’s 1 per cent pay cap, and increasing numbers of teachers are reporting real financial hardship for the first time in decades."

    Ms Keates said that NASUWT would be "writing to all employers to put them on notice" that all teachers should receive an uplift in line with the minimum recommended for their pay range. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Why do teachers stay in the profession? Clue: it's not for the pay

    9th August 2017 at 11:55

    Unions call for 2 per cent pay rise for all main scale teachers

    28th July 2017 at 13:00

    Exclusive: Independence of teachers' pay review body ‘compromised’, union claims

    28th July 2017 at 00:02

    Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise

    24th July 2017 at 14:55

    Teachers pay review body flags 'real risk' of schools not being able to recruit

    10th July 2017 at 19:12

    The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay

    10th July 2017 at 17:49

    Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    10th July 2017 at 17:43

    Most read

    1. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    2. Sats: Publishing markers' guidance 'risks adding to teacher stress'
    3. Why do teachers stay in the profession? Clue: it's not for the pay
    4. 'How to help secondary readers? Push them harder at primary level'
    5. Teachers outraged by Ofsted's call to stop wrapping pupils in cotton wool
    6. Five questions heads should ask themselves before excluding a student
    7. DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers
    8. 'Theresa May: stop destroying teachers' sense of value and self-worth'
    9. Mental health: 'Inadequate' provision leaves teachers at wits' end
    10. How to avoid a primary maths meltdown

    Breaking news

    IGCSE

    IGCSE entries slump by two-thirds in UK

    10th August 2017 at 12:49
    University entry

    Number of pupils planning to go to university 'at lowest level in 8 years'

    10th August 2017 at 00:02
    the boy with his head stuck in a book, fiction, novel, literacy, reading, year 6, key stage 2, sats, frankie o'reilly

    The teacher's book in which characters literally leap off the page

    9th August 2017 at 18:35
    The study found that training teachers in the Quality Talk method had positive results.

    Training pupils to hold classroom discussions 'boosts the quality of their questions'

    9th August 2017 at 15:04
    Experienced teacher

    Why do teachers stay in the profession? Clue: it's not for the pay

    9th August 2017 at 11:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now