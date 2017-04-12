DfE consults over its focus on pupils from 'ordinary working families'

The Department for Education has set out plans for measuring the educational needs of pupils from "ordinary working families" – amounting to a third of all children.

The proposals follow prime minister Theresa May's repeated calls to address social mobility and help those deemed to be "just about managing".

The Department for Education has published a consultation paper aimed at finding ways to provide "a clearer analysis of educational outcomes for ordinary working families".

It says there is no official definition of an ordinary working family, but the document refers to a group who are not entitled to pupil premium, but come from families earning "modest" – or below median – incomes.

The paper says: "Currently, analysis of education data focuses on the educational experience of children captured within the department’s measures of disadvantage. This means we have very limited understanding of the experiences of children in families with modest incomes compared to the experiences of children in the wealthiest 10 per cent of families.

"By knowing more about the experience of these families in the education system, we can ensure we have the necessary insight to better inform policy making for ordinary working families - just as we do for disadvantaged children and children with special educational needs, and to prevent discrimination based on gender and ethnicity."

The DfE's calculations show that around a third of children are living in these families.

Most live outside urban centres in the North and East of England, the analysis shows. It says: "Unlike those eligible for pupil premium funding, they are not as commonly found in city centres – this is most apparent in London, where there are lower proportions across most local authority districts within the M25 than outside it."

In contrast, "those pupils captured by our current disadvantage measures are found in the highest proportions in urban centres" such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, it adds.