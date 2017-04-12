Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    DfE consults over its focus on pupils from 'ordinary working families'

    Charlotte Santry
    12th April 2017 at 17:49
    Working family
    The proposals cover a third of children, according to a DfE document published today

    The Department for Education has set out plans for measuring the educational needs of pupils from "ordinary working families" – amounting to a third of all children.

    The proposals follow prime minister Theresa May's repeated calls to address social mobility and help those deemed to be "just about managing".

    The Department for Education has published a consultation paper aimed at finding ways to provide "a clearer analysis of educational outcomes for ordinary working families".

    It says there is no official definition of an ordinary working family, but the document refers to a group who are not entitled to pupil premium, but come from families earning "modest" – or below median – incomes.

    The paper says: "Currently, analysis of education data focuses on the educational experience of children captured within the department’s measures of disadvantage. This means we have very limited understanding of the experiences of children in families with modest incomes compared to the experiences of children in the wealthiest 10 per cent of families.

    "By knowing more about the experience of these families in the education system, we can ensure we have the necessary insight to better inform policy making for ordinary working families - just as we do for disadvantaged children and children with special educational needs, and to prevent discrimination based on gender and ethnicity." 

    The DfE's calculations show that around a third of children are living in these families. 

    Most live outside urban centres in the North and East of England, the analysis shows. It says: "Unlike those eligible for pupil premium funding, they are not as commonly found in city centres – this is most apparent in London, where there are lower proportions across most local authority districts within the M25 than outside it."

    In contrast, "those pupils captured by our current disadvantage measures are found in the highest proportions in urban centres" such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, it adds.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Just about managing' children hardest hit by proposed education funding cuts, warn unions

    3rd January 2017 at 00:03

    Theresa May's 'just about managing families' 'significantly under-represented' in grammar schools

    9th December 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    2. 'The Body Coach' goes back to his teaching assistant roots to target sch...
    3. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    4. Approval granted for 131 more free schools
    5. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    6. ATL votes overwhelmingly to 'explore' Sats boycott
    7. Teaching maths in the morning improves results
    8. Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say resear...
    9. Andrew Lloyd Webber calls for more pressure on schools to teach the arts
    10. ‘Why we must resist the lure of starting GCSE courses in KS3’

    Breaking news

    Justine Greening will stress the importance of children from ordinary working families.

    Greening: Grammar schools already take 'many ordinary working-class' pupils

    13th April 2017 at 00:03
    n NASUWT survey has raised concerns about online abuse of teachers.

    One third of teachers 'suffer online abuse'

    13th April 2017 at 00:00
    Chess

    Chess: Important teaching tool or unwelcome workload burden?

    12th April 2017 at 15:03

    Primary school warns against 'dating app for children'

    12th April 2017 at 14:54
    Mary Bousted

    Bousted: ‘Teachers must have the power to say no to fads and punishing workloads’

    12th April 2017 at 14:18

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today