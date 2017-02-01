DfE not 'on top of' academy land values, admits top official

The Department for Education is not fully "on top of" the value of academy trust land, a top official admitted today.

The admission came during a Public Accounts Committee meeting this afternoon, as DfE permanent secretary Jonathan Slater answered tough questions on why the department had repeatedly breached its spending limit.

His appearance came a week after he insisted that the savings required of schools were "doable".

Asked today by Conservative MP Richard Bacon why the DfE had "consistently been unable to stay within the resources provided to it by Parliament", Mr Slater pointed to the difficulties of consolidating 2,910 academy trusts - covering 5,500 academy schools - into departmental accounts.

For example, he said, the department had faced difficulties in "locking down the valuation of their [academies'] land and buildings in a satisfactory way". He added: "You can see that the department is not yet completely on top of that task."

There was a particular issue with academy faith schools, he suggested. He said the department had been "struck" that that auditors at two separate faith schools for which the Church was able to remove the DfE's license to operate with a two year notice could reach very different conclusions about who held the controlling interest over the land.

"In one case it appears that the auditor says the church has a controlling interest – [but] another auditor says the control is with us," said Mr Slater.

The department has taken a sample of "50 such schools" - operating across around 260 buildings - to try to understand how this can be resolved. Mr Slater said the the conclusions of that work would be available "very shortly".

The National Audit Office warned the DfE late last year that its financial accounts contained "pervasive errors" for the third year running. Its report found that the department had been unable to provide sufficient evidence that its valuation of academy land and buildings was a "materially accurate reflection of the fair value of the underlying estate".

The uncertainty in the financial statements "limits the ability of Parliament to identify the actual spend by the academies sector for the year in question", the report said.

From 2016-17, the DfE is expected to provide a separate set of accounts for academies.

Last week, Mr Slater told the House of Commons Education Committee that the efficiency savings being demanded of schools were “doable” without increasing class sizes, restricting the curriculum or damaging academic performance.

It came on the day the headteachers’ union the NAHT released the results of a survey showing that nearly three-quarters of school leaders believe their budgets will be “unsustainable” by 2019.