Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Disciplinary cases against five 'Trojan Horse' teachers thrown out

    Eleanor Busby
    30th May 2017 at 12:46
    DfE
    Proceedings discontinued after statements from previous inquiry were not disclosed by government lawyers in what panel decided was an abuse of process

    Disciplinary proceedings against five teachers – including three former heads – involved in the Trojan Horse scandal in Birmingham have been discontinued.

    An independent panel has decided that the professional misconduct hearings against five senior members of staff should not continue following an "abuse of process". 

    Lawyers acting for the Department for Education (DfE) against the teachers failed to disclose the transcripts of witnesses involved in the investigation – conducted by former Scotland Yard officer and counter-terrorism chief Peter Clarke – into the Trojan Horse scandal.

    'Serious error of judgement'

    The cases against Lindsey Clark, Monzoor Hussain, Hardeep Saini, Arshad Hussain and Razwan Faraz – who were former principals and senior teachers at schools in Park View Academy Trust – have been dropped.

    The trust was at the centre of allegations of a plot to radicalise pupils in several state schools in Birmingham.

    Law firm Matrix Chambers, which represented one of the teachers, said that today the panel decided to drop the proceedings following an "abuse of process" by the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), which it described as "an extraordinarily serious error of judgement”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Plan to reveal Trojan Horse whistleblowers 'beggars belief', warn heads

    4th January 2017 at 16:08

    Trojan Horse issues could reappear in Birmingham schools, Sir Michael Wilshaw warns

    11th December 2016 at 12:36

    Exclusive: Ministers warned they have 'no powers' to deal with repeat of Trojan Horse scandal

    9th December 2016 at 05:02

    Teaching bans for two 'Trojan Horse' school staff quashed on appeal

    13th October 2016 at 17:26

    Exclusive: Trojan Horse school leader – 'To teach British values don't mention the Queen (or the PM)'

    12th August 2016 at 09:21

    Most read

    1. 'When apathetic and feckless students mess up their GCSEs, we teachers a...
    2. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...
    3. First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says ...
    4. Plans to restrict autism diagnoses will increase pressure on schools, he...
    5. Exclusive: Happiness lessons can make pupils unhappy, experts warn
    6. 'The four key elements to getting the nuts and bolts of teaching right'
    7. 'We shall live to regret the EBacc. The damage to other subjects is alre...
    8. England is a ray of hope in a gloomy education nation
    9. First 'big, fat' maths GCSE exam has 'damaged pupils' confidence'
    10. 5 Bond characters you'll find in every school 

    Breaking news

    faith schools, church schools, catholic education service, accord coalition, cap on places, humanists

    Most people oppose letting faith schools select all pupils by religion, survey finds

    30th May 2017 at 11:59
    happiness, wellbeing, interventions, mindfulness, meditation, mental health

    Exclusive: Happiness lessons can make pupils unhappy, experts warn

    29th May 2017 at 14:01
    The evidence used to support Conservative plans for more grammar schools has come under fire.

    Tories use 'sleight of hand' to justify grammar schools manifesto pledge

    29th May 2017 at 00:01
    autism, diagnosis, send, mental health, nhs, funding, pressure, schools, headteachers, unions

    Plans to restrict autism diagnoses will increase pressure on schools, headteachers say

    28th May 2017 at 12:07
    school_finances.jpg

    Revealed: The academies yet to file accounts five months after deadline

    27th May 2017 at 23:25

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now