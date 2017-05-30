Disciplinary cases against five 'Trojan Horse' teachers thrown out

Disciplinary proceedings against five teachers – including three former heads – involved in the Trojan Horse scandal in Birmingham have been discontinued.

An independent panel has decided that the professional misconduct hearings against five senior members of staff should not continue following an "abuse of process".

Lawyers acting for the Department for Education (DfE) against the teachers failed to disclose the transcripts of witnesses involved in the investigation – conducted by former Scotland Yard officer and counter-terrorism chief Peter Clarke – into the Trojan Horse scandal.

'Serious error of judgement'

The cases against Lindsey Clark, Monzoor Hussain, Hardeep Saini, Arshad Hussain and Razwan Faraz – who were former principals and senior teachers at schools in Park View Academy Trust – have been dropped.

The trust was at the centre of allegations of a plot to radicalise pupils in several state schools in Birmingham.

Law firm Matrix Chambers, which represented one of the teachers, said that today the panel decided to drop the proceedings following an "abuse of process" by the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), which it described as "an extraordinarily serious error of judgement”.

