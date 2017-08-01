Doctors call for familiarity with breastfeeding to be part of PSHE

Pupils should be taught about the importance of breastfeeding in schools, leading children's doctors have said.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said "familiarity with breastfeeding" should be part of personal, social and health education in schools.

At the start of World Breastfeeding Week, the college said that the UK has "little to celebrate" in terms of its record on breastfeeding.

It said that Britain has one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in Europe and criticised data collection surrounding breastfeeding.

'Removing barriers'

RCPCH president, Neena Modi, said: "With the right support and guidance, the vast majority of women should be able to breastfeed. But although it's natural, it doesn't always come naturally. Some mothers cannot, or choose not to, breastfeed and this also needs to be respected. What society must get better at is removing the multiple barriers which can stand in the way of breastfeeding."

Chris McGovern, chair of the Campaign for Real Education, told the Daily Mail: “Breastfeeding should not be part of the national curriculum. We’ve got a situation where 20 per cent of school leavers can’t read or write and are essentially unemployable.

“I’m not trying to diminish the importance of breastfeeding, but schools should be focused on doing what they’re supposed to do. This is just being politically correct and schools have other priorities.”

