Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Double American win for the prestigious Carnegie and Kate Greenaway book awards

    Helen Ward
    19th June 2017 at 14:35
    salt to the sea and there is a tribe of kids
    Ruta Sepetys wins Carnegie award for book about Second World War disaster

    The author of a children's book about the wartime sinking of a German ship carrying 10,000 people, mainly refugees, has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal.

    The Carnegie Medal, which is now in its 80th year, is for outstanding writing for children and young people.

    Ruta Sepetys, 49, an American author, won the award for Salt to the Sea, the story of the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff by a Soviet submarine in 1945. Her interest in the event began when she discovered her father’s cousin should have been on the boat but missed boarding-time, saving his life.

    The book has been described as “fantastic and unique” by pupils at Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, writing a TES class book review earlier this year.

    The Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration, which marks its 60th anniversary this year, was also announced today. The winner is Lane Smith, 57, for There is a Tribe of Kids, a book about collective nouns and the importance of play and exploration. Smith, who is based in Connecticut, was given the American Society of Illustrators Lifetime Achievement award in 2014.

    The ceremony for both awards took place at the Royal Institution of British Architects in London today. It is the first time that both winners have been from the United States. 

    Previous winners of the Carnegie Medal include CS Lewis, Neil Gaiman, Phillip Pullman and Sally Gardner. Previous winners of the Kate Greenaway Medal include Shirley Hughes, Raymond Briggs and Quentin Blake.

    The awards are sponsored by CILIP, the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals.

    "The books that have triumphed demonstrate the vitally important role literature and illustration play in helping children and young people to understand the world around them, be that through a historical lens or through the natural world around them," said Tricia Adams, chair of the 2017 CILIP Carnegie and Kate Greenaway Medals judging panel.

    Last year, the Carnegie Medal went to Sarah Crossan for her book One about conjoined twins, while the Kate Greenaway Medal was given to Chris Riddell, the then Children’s Laureate for his illustrations of Neil Gaiman’s The Sleeper and the Spindle. Mr Riddell was the first person to win either medal for the third time.

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    The class book review: Salt to the Sea, by Ruta Sepetys

    3rd March 2016 at 16:01

    Welcome to the children’s book club…for grown-ups

    12th May 2017 at 00:00

    The best children's books of the year – according to teachers

    15th May 2017 at 13:39

    #PicBookDay: The power of picture books

    5th April 2017 at 13:52

    Most read

    1. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    2. 5 principles for better primary maths teaching
    3. ‘No marking, no planning’ – could this be the best teaching job ever?
    4. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    5. Ofsted warns schools they face greater scrutiny over 'substance' of what...
    6. Schools asked to wear #GreenForGrenfell
    7. 'Education will benefit from Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill's demise'
    8. Academy chain chiefs and headteachers recognised in Queen's Birthday hon...
    9. Controversial faith, independent, and grammar school policies all expect...
    10. Schools could be the real winners of the election

    Breaking news

    carnegie and kate greenaway awards

    Watch: Carnegie and Kate Greenaway children's book award winners about to be revealed

    19th June 2017 at 11:49

    ‘No marking, no planning’ – could this be the best teaching job ever?

    19th June 2017 at 05:02
    Plans to lift the faith schools cap could be abandoned.

    Controversial faith, independent, and grammar school policies all expected to be absent from Queen's Speech

    18th June 2017 at 10:45

    Academy chain chiefs and headteachers recognised in Queen's Birthday honours list

    16th June 2017 at 22:45
    New Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran.

    Former teacher Layla Moran becomes new Lib-Dem education spokesperson

    16th June 2017 at 21:39

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now